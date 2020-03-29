realtamiaworld / YouTube

We could all use a little pick-me-up during these trying times, some sort of reminder that things will be alright. And that’s just what fans received Saturday night when Tamia and Deborah Cox teamed up for a cover of CeCe Winans and Whitney Houston‘s “Count On Me.”

Joined by Shep Crawford, the pair delivered a stirring rendition of the 1996 hit as part of Winans’ #CountOnMeChallenge, which calls on people to come together as we face the coronavirus outbreak.

“With the coronavirus pandemic, the past couple weeks have been filled with fear and uncertainty,” the website for the challenge states. “Some of us are sick, some of us can’t find any toilet paper, and some of us don’t know when our next paycheck will come. To get through times like these, we HAVE to count on each other.”

“The #CountOnMeChallenge exists to let the people in your community and beyond know that they can count on you, and to shine a light on the people you’ve been able to count on—the people who have shown you love through all this craziness.”

Fans can also use the hashtag and tag Winans on Instagram to share stories of community and ways they’ve helped others, “By calling attention to the helpers, the #CountOnMeChallenge will inspire more helpers to join in.”