Tamar Braxton Upset After Reactions To Her Suicide Attempt Shown In New ‘Braxton Family Values’ Trailer

Season 7 of WeTV’s Braxton Family Values is set to air next month and Tamar Braxton is not happy about her inclusion.

The most recent promotion for the show chronicles her family’s reaction as they find out the news of Braxton’s attempt to take her own life. The clip shows Toni Braxton receiving a call about Tamar’s health crisis as she runs out of a recording studio, while her mother and sisters express shock and concern over the incident.

Tamar took to social media to express her disdain, calling the trailer “disgusting” on Instagram. Braxton has been very public about her personal feeling that her trauma is largely being used as clickbait to promote the show and is exploitative in nature. Braxton claims that she was not notified about the use of any footage surrounding her suicide attempt and did not give her consent for the content to be used as promotion for the hit show. Braxton also says that the Braxton family and WeTV are “using my pain for their pleasure and ratings,” and called for the “abuse” to stop.

Braxton says that she has not been shooting for Braxton Family Values or any other show for WE tv since December 2019 and that she is confused about why her likeness and story would be included in the new season.

Tamar then revealed that she will be doing an exclusive tell all on the Tamron Hall show next week to discuss what’s happening.