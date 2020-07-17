Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Possible Suicide Attempt: Reports

We’re sending prayers for Tamar Braxton, who’s currently in recovering after being rushed to the hospital for a possible overdose.

TMZ reports that the Grammy Award nominee and reality TV show star may have attempted to take her own life earlier this week. A 911 call was placed for attempted suicide from the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday evening. After EMTs arrived to the hotel around 10 p.m., they said they found the 43-year-old unconscious inside her hotel room.

Braxton’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, reportedly told police that she may have overdosed on pills and alcohol.

Although this is a breaking news story, we’ll continue to update it as we get more information. ESSENCE reached out to a rep for Braxton, but did not hear back immediately.

A family spokesperson told Page Six, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day—more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

News of Braxton’s reported suicide attempt came one day after the first trailer for her new reality show hit the Internet. Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, set to premiere on July 30 on WE tv, shows the singer getting back in the studio; being a mother to her son, Logan, with ex-husband Vincent Herbert; and spending time with her new boyfriend, Adefeso.

In the trailer, Braxton says she doesn’t want to be continuously portrayed as the “angry Black woman.” The trailer also shows her arguing with Adefeso so much that production tries to storm the room in which they were in. It also shows Braxton getting her lawyer to kick the reality TV cameras out of her home.

Prayers up for Braxton and her family as she recovers.