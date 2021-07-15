Watch T-Pain Call Out Young Rappers For Being Repetitive: “Do Something Else”

T-Pain has some thoughts about modern music.

While live streaming on Twitch, he called out new age artists who replicate music that’s already popular.

“You’re not original. Give me some original s–t,” he said. “Do some different music. We have all the s–t that you’re doing. We already have it. Lil Uzi Vert is already doing it. Lil Baby is already doing it. DaBaby is already doing it. It’s literally two n—-s with ‘baby’ in their names that’s already doing all the music you want. Do something else. That’s all we want.” He also highlighted rapper Lil Yachty as one of the musicians people are copying.

“[W]hy would you copy somebody’s music and then get mad at me when I say We have that, don’t do that?,” T-Pain later said. “We got it.”

T-Pain has been more vocal about the music industry in recent months, as he as also shared his own work was once critiqued by Usher.

In the new Netflix series, This Is Pop, T-Pain revealed he was depressed for 4 years after Usher told him, “‘Man. I’m gonna tell you something. You kind of f—-d up music.'” After T-Pain thought Usher was joking, the “Burn” singer reiterated, saying, “‘Yeah man you really f—ed up music for real singers.'”

T-Pain rose to popularity in the mid 2000s and was famous for his use of AutoTune. Some of his best known singles include “Shawty,” “Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin’,’) and “Bartender.”

During his Twitch talk, T-Pain was sure to share that he isn’t trying to come down hard on young people making music. “I’m not saying that this generation of music is worse than any other,” he added. “I don’t give a f— about numbers because I know all that s–t can be bought…But I do give a f— about you doing something different with your f—–g music.”

Watch T-Pain talk about his thoughts on music below.