Lil Uzi Vert Is Redefining Men’s Fashion

Lil Uzi Vert is a superstar. The 25-year-old new age rapper has managed to grasp a huge fan base thanks to his catchy bops like “XO Tour Lif3” and “Futsal Shuffle.”

His viral moments give light to his confidence as Uzi, born Symere Woods, is the perfect embodiment of Black boy joy and should be celebrated beyond his chart-topping records. Not to mention, his style is next level and it seems as if the rapper doesn’t need much help. He even has the phrase “NO STYLIST” included in his bio on Instagram.

Due to promoting his new album Eternal Atake, which is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Charts, he has deleted most of his photos on Instagram except a few promotional posts and one outfit selfie, where he’s sporting a nylon Prada suit and bag.

Luckily, because of fan pages we were able to source our favorite fashion moments from the rapper. According to Uzi, he’s bought everything in the mens section, which explains his comfortability to rock a “women’s” blouse or purse. And he can do that because he’s Lil Uzi Vert.

From Off-White jackets to Louis Vuitton bags, check out these stellar looks from the rapper below.