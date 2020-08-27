Getty

Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson aren’t letting self-isolation and the Hollywood shut down affect what they have coming down the pike. The two are working on a new show with CBS All Access.

According to Variety, the rappers turned television stars are highlighting two historic hip-hop murders in a project called Twenty Four Seven. The show is based on a book, written by Matt Diehl and Derrick Parker, called Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD’s First ‘Hip-Hop Cop.’

Although the murders of Biggie and Tupac were explored on the USA show Unsolved, this is the first time that the death of the legendary Jam Master Jay will be visited on the small screen.

“Proud To Announce This Partnership Let’s Get IT Cuzz @50cent.

We Been looking for something BIG enough to do together for a while now,” wrote Harris on Instagram. “It’s TIME‼️We finna set #CBSAllAccess on fye.”

Twenty Four Seven is being produced with support from CBS Television Studios and Lionsgate Television.

It will be co-executive produced by Jackson and Harris through their respective production companies, G Unit Film & Television and Grand Hustle Entertainment. Dallas Jackson is serving as the writer and a co-executive producer.

No information has been released yet about who will be cast in the series.

Jackson has seen great success on the small screen with the Starz hit Power, which is soon to launch the first of its four spin-offs. The ABC drama he executive produces, For Life, was recently renewed for a second season.

Harris has a number of acting credits himself, including stints on The Breaks and House of Lies. He also served as a judge on the Netflix music competition show Rhythm + Flow, and charmed viewers for six seasons on the reality show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.