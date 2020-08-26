It’s been 25 years since Mary J. Blige and Method Man debuted onscreen together, portraying a “shorty” and her man for their iconic collaboration, “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By.”

Now thanks to Starz’s sequel, Power Book II: Ghost, the two will reunite with Blige playing a ruthless drug dealer and Meth portraying Davis Maclean, a savvy attorney interested in the New York City underworld run by Blige’s character.

The singer told ESSENCE earlier this month that “it’s always nice” to work with the rapper.

“It’s so refreshing to see Meth ‘cause he’s just a beautiful person,” she said. “[He’s] my brother…it’s a blessing to know him.”

“We continue to make history together. Here we are on Power together! Our energy is just amazing, our chemistry is just amazing! We just keep doing it,” Blige added.

Everyone knows that Power is packed with steamy sex scenes. While Blige is prepared to take her character Monet some places, she won’t be taking her everywhere.

The Queen of R&B soul said you can expect her to “be in the bed with someone” and “kissing” a co-star.

Starz

“I don’t know about the stuff that Ghost and that lady was doing,” she said, referring to Omari Hardwick and Lela Loren’s characters, “that was like whoo! You’re not gonna get that from me.”

Thankfully, being onstage, performing at venues like the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, has prepared her for being on the small screen.

“It takes a lot of confidence to be in front of 70,000 people, so you can’t be up there shy and caring about what anyone thinks,” said Blige. “I transferred that into [my character] Monet. You just gotta boss up and own whatever you put out there.”

“All you gotta care about is the love that people are sending you and the love that you’re sending back,” she added.