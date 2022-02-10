Star Gazing: Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, and Joseph Marcell Return To ‘Bel-Air’
By Rivea Ruff ·

The Fresh Prince himself and the OGs of Bel-Air returned to the red carpet to pass the torch to a new generation of the Banks family on Wednesday night.

Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, and DJ Jazzy Jeff joined Jabari Banks, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, and Jordan L. Jones to pass along the legacy of Will, Ashley, Geoffrey, and Jazz respectively. The rest of the cast of Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of the classic 90’s sitcom was in attendance, flashing smiles on the red carpet ahead of the show’s big Super Bowl Sunday premiere.

Stars from other classic Black sitcoms, like Wendy Raquel Robinson and Jaleel White, were in attendance alongside stars from new classics like Run The World, Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid.

With safety in mind, fans were able to enjoy the show’s first episode from the comfort of their own vehicles as the screening was set up drive-thru style for snacks and refreshments, and drive-in style for the viewing.

Take a look at the 90’s nostalgia and present-day glam below:

01
Will Smith
02
Will Smith and Jabari Banks
03
Jordan L. Jones and DJ Jazzy Jeff
04
Adrian Holmes and Cassandra Freeman
05
Joseph Marcell
06
Tatyana Ali and Joseph Marcell
07
Tatyana Ali
08
Jabari Banks, Will Smith, Joseph Marcell, and Tatyana Ali
09
Will Smith, Morgan Cooper and Jabari Banks
10
Jaden Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Will Smith
11
Jada Pinkett-Smith
12
Jaden Smith
13
Cassandra Freeman, Jimmy Akingbola, Jabari Banks, Simone Joy Jones, Jordan L. Jones, and Coco Jones
14
T.J. Brady, Will Smith, Morgan Cooper, Jabari Banks, and Rasheed Newson
15
Coco Jones, Akira Akbar
16
Coco Jones
17
Olly Sholotan
18
Simone Joy Jones
19
Joseph Marcell, Vernee Christell Watson-Johnson, Will Smith, and Tatyana Ali
20
Simone Joy Jones, Coco Jones, Olly Sholotan, Cassandra Freeman, Jimmy Akingbola, Will Smith, Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Jordan L. Jones, and Akira Akbar
21
Karrueche Tran
22
Amber Stevens West, Corbin Reid, and Bresha Webb
23
Wendy Raquel Robinson
24
Elaine Welteroth
25
Dominique Fishback
26
Amber Stevens West
27
Karrueche Tran
28
Jaleel White
29
Bresha Webb
30
Vanessa Simmons