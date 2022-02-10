The Fresh Prince himself and the OGs of Bel-Air returned to the red carpet to pass the torch to a new generation of the Banks family on Wednesday night.

Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, and DJ Jazzy Jeff joined Jabari Banks, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, and Jordan L. Jones to pass along the legacy of Will, Ashley, Geoffrey, and Jazz respectively. The rest of the cast of Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of the classic 90’s sitcom was in attendance, flashing smiles on the red carpet ahead of the show’s big Super Bowl Sunday premiere.

Stars from other classic Black sitcoms, like Wendy Raquel Robinson and Jaleel White, were in attendance alongside stars from new classics like Run The World, Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid.

With safety in mind, fans were able to enjoy the show’s first episode from the comfort of their own vehicles as the screening was set up drive-thru style for snacks and refreshments, and drive-in style for the viewing.

