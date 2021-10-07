18 Streaming Picks For The Toddlers, Tweens & Teens In Your Life

Backstabbing elitists, legendary brick slingers, and gun savvy pole wizards are nice but sometimes you need entertainment that works for the whole family.
Streaming services are bringing a number of options to their offerings that you can watch without making sure the kiddies are in bed first.
Catch a young rap phenom making his way to the big leagues, tagalong as a family trades in the city life for small town living, or relive your youth by gagging at the how the outfits in the halls of your favorite fictional high school are flooding the Forever 21s and Fashion Novas of the world.
Not only will these shows provide laughter and drama, their more serious subjects will serve as potential points of connection for you and your babies.
See streaming selections that will work for the whole family below.
01
Ada Twist, Scientist
Three besties get together to discover the secrets of science.
02
Karma’s World Netflix
Executive Producer Ludacris presents a young songwriter working to have her voice heard in this adorable animated show.
03
Space Jam
The physical comedy of this flick can be absorbed at any age so all of the little ones in the house can watch it together.
04
Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
This special from the beloved franchise continues to focus on health and wellness from a pint-sized lens.
05
Like Mike
Let the little ones focus on a young Bow Wow while you take in Morris Chestnut.
06
Soul
Soul earned the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and for good reason.
07
Sister, Sister
Time to remind your little ones that bucket hats and combat boots have been around much longer than they have.
08
Hamilton
It’s a history lesson and an entertainment experience in one. You can’t beat it.
09
Remember The Titans
This nostalgic sports flick never misses.
10
Are We Done Yet?
Ice Cube on daddy duty always equals top tier entertainment.
11
The Wonder Years
The show is the perfect wholesome family pick.
12
Moesha
Keep your kids out of trouble by using this to teach them that the screenshot is the equivalent of the three-way phone call.
13
Black Is King
If you just want to play “Brown Sking Girl,” on repeat we’re okay with that.
14
Grown-ish
This pick might lead to a few cringeworthy moments with your older children but they will lead the episodes also opportunities to have important conversations in between laughs at Halle Bailey’s one-liners.
15
All American
A teenage football player balances his commitment to his community with his ambitions for his family.
16
On My Block
Four LA teens find their friendships strained by the stress of high school.
17
David Makes Man
This series thrusts Black boyhood into the spotlight.
18
Family Reunion
The McKellan family adapts to small town life after relocating from Seattle to Georgia.
