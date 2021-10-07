18 Streaming Picks For The Toddlers, Tweens & Teens In Your Life

Backstabbing elitists, legendary brick slingers, and gun savvy pole wizards are nice but sometimes you need entertainment that works for the whole family.

Streaming services are bringing a number of options to their offerings that you can watch without making sure the kiddies are in bed first.

Catch a young rap phenom making his way to the big leagues, tagalong as a family trades in the city life for small town living, or relive your youth by gagging at the how the outfits in the halls of your favorite fictional high school are flooding the Forever 21s and Fashion Novas of the world.

Not only will these shows provide laughter and drama, their more serious subjects will serve as potential points of connection for you and your babies.

See streaming selections that will work for the whole family below.