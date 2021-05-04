What’s New And Black On Streaming Services In May

The streaming wars are raging on and we continue to be the winners. Major streaming services and niche channels are grasping for our eyeballs by working with Black creatives to offer a variety of content this month.

Black Academy Award-winners are preparing adaptations of celebrated novels, Black athletes are putting their star power behind efforts to bring the truth about our country’s past to larger platforms, and we’re getting a second dose of beloved comedies .

See what’s coming to streaming services this month below.

01 Jumping The Broom -Prime Video (5/1) The classic upstairs downstairs romance gets a star studded reboot featuring Paula Patton, Laz Alonso, Angela Bassett and Loretta Devine. 02 Flight- Prime Video (5/1) 03 Ziwe-Showtime (May 9) Building off of the success of her YouTube series and Instagram livestreams, writer and comedian Ziwe Fumudoh’s own sketch show, Ziwe, will air on Showtime this month. 04 Run The World – Starz (May 16) Four Black Girls band together in pursuit of world domination. 05 A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO MAX (4/23) Scam Goddess’ Laci Mosley and The Donors’ Townsend join in on the apocalyptic laughs this season. 06 Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre – History Channel (5/30) Former Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook executive produced this documentary from Emmy-Award® winning director Stanley Nelson about the devastation of the Tulsa massacre. 07 Solos- Prime Video (5/21) The anthology from David Weil features performances from Uzo Aduba, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Mackie, and Nicole Beharie. 08 The Underground Railroad – Prime Video (5/14) Academy Award-winning director Barry Jenkins presents an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel from Colson Whitehead. 09 DMX Uncensored – TV One (5/16) The legend’s final interview will air as part of this series. 10 In Treatment -HBO (May 23) Season 4 of this psychotherapy-focused HBO show is back but with a new lead — Uzo Aduba. 11 The Chi-Showtime (May 23) The Lena Waithe drama returns for a fourth season with new additions, including Tabitha Brown and Jason Weaver. 12 Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten -PBS (5/31) A century after the Tulsa massacre the city deals with the implications of its horrific legacy. 13 Waiting to Exhale – Hulu (5/31) Settle down and enjoy this classic and it’s killer soundtrack.