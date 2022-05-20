Star Gazing: Cannes Film Festival And Shows At Madison Square Garden

A lot has happened in the entertainment industry this past week. The 2022 Billboard Music Awards wrapped on Sunday evening, and Tuesday marked the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival. Throughout the convention area, many of your favorite celebrities were in attendance for the screenings and festivities. Stars such as Lori Harvey and Viola Davis strutted their stuff around France, while Lizzo and Jennifer Hudson held it down here in the states. Whenever possible, Black beauty was definitely represented.
Take a look at some of the celebrity sightings throughout the week below.
01
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey says “cheers” at a Rémy Martin event at the Cannes Festival.
02
Idris and Sabrina Elba
Power couple Idris and Sabrina Elba attend the screening of “Three Thousand Years Of Longing during the 75th annual Cannes film festival.
03
Sabrina Elba
Sabrina Elba shows off her beautiful dress on the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals in France.
04
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey shined bright in yellow at the screening of Final Cut (Coupez!)
05
Lori Harvey
Harvey had a quick photo op before hitting the red carpet at Cannes.
06
Jimmy Jam, Usher, Janet Jackson, Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox
The crew celebrates Janet’s birthday at On The Record at Park MGM in Vegas.
07
Viola Davis
Viola Davis showing off her beautiful jewelry at the screening of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
08
Lizzo
Lizzo intros her documentary on HBO Max speaks onstage during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.
09
Kat Graham
Kat Graham gazing at the camera outside of Martinez Hotel during the Cannes film festival.
10
Didi Stone
Didi Stone out and about around town during the 75th annual Cannes film festival.
11
Yseult
Yseult killing the game with gold accents at the screening of “Three Thousand Years Of Longing (Trois Mille Ans A T’Attendre).
12
Jamie Tyler, Erana Tyler, Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels
Cast members Jamie Tyler, Erana Tyler, Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels posing for the camera at “Love & Marriage: DC” screening at The Park At 14th in DC.
13
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson unveils her upcoming The Jennifer Hudson Show on Warner Bros. Unscripted TV during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 show at The Theater at MSG.