Star Gazing: Cannes Film Festival And Shows At Madison Square Garden

A lot has happened in the entertainment industry this past week. The 2022 Billboard Music Awards wrapped on Sunday evening, and Tuesday marked the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival. Throughout the convention area, many of your favorite celebrities were in attendance for the screenings and festivities. Stars such as Lori Harvey and Viola Davis strutted their stuff around France, while Lizzo and Jennifer Hudson held it down here in the states. Whenever possible, Black beauty was definitely represented.

Take a look at some of the celebrity sightings throughout the week below.

01 Lori Harvey Lori Harvey says “cheers” at a Rémy Martin event at the Cannes Festival. 02 Idris and Sabrina Elba Power couple Idris and Sabrina Elba attend the screening of “Three Thousand Years Of Longing during the 75th annual Cannes film festival. Photo Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage 03 Sabrina Elba Sabrina Elba shows off her beautiful dress on the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals in France. Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage 04 Lori Harvey Lori Harvey shined bright in yellow at the screening of Final Cut (Coupez!) Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage 05 Lori Harvey Harvey had a quick photo op before hitting the red carpet at Cannes. 06 Jimmy Jam, Usher, Janet Jackson, Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox The crew celebrates Janet’s birthday at On The Record at Park MGM in Vegas. Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Park MGM 07 Viola Davis Viola Davis showing off her beautiful jewelry at the screening of “Top Gun: Maverick.” Photo Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage 08 Lizzo Lizzo intros her documentary on HBO Max speaks onstage during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 09 Kat Graham Kat Graham gazing at the camera outside of Martinez Hotel during the Cannes film festival. Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images 10 Didi Stone Didi Stone out and about around town during the 75th annual Cannes film festival. Photo Credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images 11 Yseult Yseult killing the game with gold accents at the screening of “Three Thousand Years Of Longing (Trois Mille Ans A T’Attendre). Photo Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage) 12 Jamie Tyler, Erana Tyler, Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels Cast members Jamie Tyler, Erana Tyler, Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels posing for the camera at “Love & Marriage: DC” screening at The Park At 14th in DC. Photo Credit: Shannon Finney/Getty Images) 13 Jennifer Hudson Jennifer Hudson unveils her upcoming The Jennifer Hudson Show on Warner Bros. Unscripted TV during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 show at The Theater at MSG. Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery