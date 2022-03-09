Lizzo Gives Fans A Peek At Her Mystery Beau

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lizzo‘s got a man at home, and he’s so good to her (or however the Chante Moore song goes…).

The superstar made that clear this week while sharing photos and video from a getaway with her mystery bae on Instagram. She let everyone know she’s happy (or “Happyyyyyyyyyyyy” that is) while grabbing a kiss from the gentleman.

She gave further peeks at him in a collection of photos from her trip, including his braided hair, his arm while they relaxed in a pool, and the corner of his face for a selfie they took together.

And while she tried to be lightly discreet, it didn’t take long for TheShadeRoom to figure out who her romantic interest is. They shared a few photos of him that seem to match her photos.

Whatever this handsome gent is to the “Truth Hurts” singer, he’s clearly a great addition to her life. But as she told PEOPLE in 2019, she doesn’t need to be in a relationship to live her very best life.

“I’m a very, very single b—h,” she said emphatically at the time. “But even if I were in a relationship, I’m a single-minded individual, and I really like my freedom. I think there’s a lot of people that need to be in relationships and need to be in love. I want it sometimes, but I don’t need it.”

She added jokingly, “But if the right d–k comes along, you better believe I’ll put it on my wall.”

Sis has a lot to be happy about in addition to love. She’s got her Prime Video series ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls‘ coming this month, a new song, “If You Love Me” and stunning visuals for it, and she’s glowing, on the ‘gram and on the cover of a number of different magazine covers. Winning in life and love. We love to see it.