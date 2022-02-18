First Look: Prime Video Releases Trailer For ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

A trailer has been released for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls which will premiere next month on Prime Video. This eight-episode unscripted show is Lizzo’s first project as part of her first-look deal with Amazon Studios.

According to a news release, the new series follows “global superstar and icon Lizzo, who is on the hunt for confident, bad-ass women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls and join her world tour. With 10 hopeful women moving into the Big Grrrls House, they must prove they have what it takes to make it to the end and join Lizzo in front of a global audience on the center stage.”

Alongside Lizzo, legendary choreographer Tanisha Scott as well as current dancers Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley, and Grace Holden will assist in the search for backup dancers for the upcoming world tour.

The series will also include several special guests, including choreographer Charm La’Donna, body movement expert Rashida KhanBey Miller, and Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter SZA.

Lizzo will also serve as executive producer alongside Makiah Green, Kevin Beisler, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Myiea Coy, Kimberly Goodman, and Glenda Cox. The series is directed by Nneka Onuorah and produced by Amazon Studios, Bunim-Murray Productions, and Lizzo’s production company, Lizzo Bangers.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls will premiere Friday, March 25 on Prime Video. Check out the trailer for the series below.