Star Gazing: Celebs Show Up And Out For ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Bridgerton’ Premieres

With hotly anticipated new seasons of fan-favorite shows – Netflix’s Bridgerton and FX’s Atlanta – preparing to premiere this week, show stars and celebs showed up to celebrate and screen. From Austin to LA, stars turned up in support of some of the buzziest programs on networks and streaming.

Elsewhere in Hollywood, one of our cultural legends of film and TV accepted his flowers in the form of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Morris Chestnut’s name was immortalized in the iconic pink star earlier this week.

Take a look at Kyla Pratt, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, II, Marjorie Harvey, and more star sightings of the week.

01 Zazie Beetz, Stefani Robinson, Donald Glover, Hiro Murai and Stephen Glover The stars and writers of FX’s Black surrealist comedy gathered at SXSW to premiere the show’s long-awaited third season. 02 Zazie Beetz The starlet went with a bold sheer look on the SXSW red carpet. 03 Donald Glover The Atlanta star and creator kept it casual while screening his long-awaited follow-up season for fans. 04 Yahya Abdul-Mateen, II The actor was snapped attending the UK Special Screening of his new film, Ambulance 05 Yahya Abdul-Mateen, II Yahya was dapper on the carpet, as always 06 Sarunas J. Jackson and Yvonne Orji The Insecure actors linked up at The Queen’s Ball in celebration of Season 2 of Bridgerton 07 Yvonne Orji The actress was regal in her own right at the Queen’s ball 08 Kyla Pratt and Zolee Griggs The starlets kept it cute while getting ready for season two of the Regency-era romance drama 09 Angela Lewis The Snowfall actress got into the spirit, donning full regal Regency garb for the premiere event 10 Morris Chestnut The actor was all smiles while receiving his Walk of Fame honor 11 Morris Chestnut The staple of Black cinema posed with his immortalized name 12 Marjorie Harvey Marjorie hit the iconic strip club in support of her son’s unique fashion show concept for the launch of his new brand… 13 Jason Harvey and Marjorie Harvey Mother and son were all smiles at Atlanta’s iconic Magic City for the official launch of fashion brand Worldly By Jason Harvey 14 Janicza Bravo The actress attended the Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills Women’s Panel at Spring Place.