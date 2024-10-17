WATCH: Gabby Thomas, Noah Lyles And More Achieve Olympic Gold In ‘Sprint 2’ Trailer

Photo Credit: Steve Christo – Corbis

The highly anticipated release of Sprint 2 is set to captivate audiences once again as it premieres on November 13, 2024. This four-part series dives deep into the minds of the world’s fastest athletes as they compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Following the success of its predecessor, Sprint 2 offers an even more intense look at the athletes’ struggles and triumphs on the biggest stage in sports.

The second installment of the series features elite sprinters, including Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas, Fred Kerley, Letsile Tebogo, Shericka Jackson, and many more, as they chase Olympic gold. One of the series’ highlights is Lyles’ dramatic win in the men’s 100-meter race, where he was crowned the fastest man in the world. However, his Olympic journey took an unexpected turn in the 200-meter final, where he secured bronze before revealing a COVID-19 diagnosis that added complexity to his performance.

Gabby Thomas shines in Sprint 2 with her three gold medals, establishing herself as a new household name in American track and field. Her dominance in the women’s 200-meter race and as part of the U.S. relay teams in the 4x100m and 4x400m races exemplifies the relentless drive that this series captures.

Through behind-the-scenes access and intimate storytelling, Sprint 2 provides an inside look into the physical and mental resilience required to compete at the highest level, offering viewers a compelling journey that transcends sport. The official trailer is now available, giving fans a glimpse into the unforgettable stories of the world’s fastest athletes.