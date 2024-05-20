Spotify CLASSICS: Check Out The 100 Greatest Hip-Hop Songs Of The Streaming Era

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 21: Doja Cat Brings The Scarlet Tour to Miami, FL at the Kaseya Center on November 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Let the debates begin!

Hot on the heels of their R&B list, Spotify’s first-ever program to celebrate catalog music, Spotify CLASSICS, has ranked the top 100 Hip-Hop songs of the Streaming Era.

For its criteria, Spotify defines “the Streaming Era” as the timeframe from 2015 to the present day, including songs released on or after January 1, 2015. Hip-Hop became the number 1 music genre shortly thereafter, in 2017. As such, artists whose careers have skyrocketed over the last nine years, such as Tyler the Creator, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Cardi B, and Future to name a few dominate the list with their genre-defining hits that have carried Hip-Hop from the 2010’s to its ever-morphing future.

The years from 2015 onward has seen a notable metamorphosis in the sound, song length, and frequency with which Hip-Hop is released. This list, however, isn’t based on streaming numbers or other numerical metrics, but rather a qualitative assessment of the cultural significance of each track and its overall impact on the genre.

Check out the list below. Have any of your favorites made the list of emerging classics?

Travis Scott performs at the Mercedes-Benz all new G-Class Los Angeles star-studded world premiere held at Franklin Canyon Park on April 23, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

100. Coi Leray – “Players” (2022)

99. Fivio Foreign – “Big Drip” (2019)

98. Doechii – “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” (2020)

97. YG ft. Nipsey Hussle – “FDT” (2016)

96. Sexyy Red – “SkeeYee” (2023)

95. Freddie Gibbs, Madlib – “Crime Pays” (2019)

94. Moneybagg Yo – “Time Today” (2021)

93. Lil Durk ft. Gunna – “What Happened to Virgil” (2022)

92. Flo Milli – “Never Lose Me” (2023)

91. Denzel Curry – “Ultimate” (2015)

90. A$AP Rocky – “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2 (LPFJ2)” (2015)

89. Yo Gotti – “Down In the DM” (2016)

88. Doja Cat ft. Rico Nasty – “Tia Tamera” (2019)

87. Young Thug – “Check” (2015)

86. Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li” (2018)

85. Mac Miller – “Self Care” (2018)

84. Saweetie – “My Type” (2019)

83. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “Outside Today” (2018)

82. Megan Thee Stallion – “Big Ole Freak” (2018)

81. Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj – “Princess Diana” (2023)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: Ice Spice attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

80. MadeinTYO – “Uber Everywhere” (2016)

79. Playboi Carti ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Shoota” (2018)

78. Lil Durk ft. J. Cole – “All My Life” (2023)

77. Tyler, The Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign – “WUSYANAME” (2021)

76. Nipsey Hussle ft. YG – “Last Time That I Checc’d” (2018)

75. Lil Uzi Vert – “Money Longer” (2016)

74. Drake – “Know Yourself” (2015)

73. Central Cee – “Doja” (2022)

72. Trippie Redd ft. Travis Scott – “Dark Knight Dummo” (2017)

71. Latto ft. Cardi B – “Put It On Da Floor Again” (2023)

70. Pooh Shiesty ft. Lil Durk – “Back in Blood” (2022)

69. Young M.A. – “OOOUUU” (2017)

68. Young Thug ft. Gunna – “Hot” (2019)

67. Jack Harlow – “WHATS POPPIN” (2020)

66. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie ft. Kodak Black – “Drowning” (2017)

65. Polo G, Lil Tjay ft. – “Pop Out” (2019)

64. Migos – “T-Shirt” (2017)

63. Future – “F*ck Up Some Commas” (2015)

62. A$AP Ferg – “Plain Jane” (2017)

61. Lil Baby, Gunna – “Drip Too Hard” (2018)

60. Drake, 21 Savage – “Jimmy Cooks” (2022)

59. Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future – “King’s Dead” (2018)

onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

58. Tyler, The Creator ft. Kali Uchis – “See You Again” (2017)

57. BlocBoy JB ft. Drake – “Look Alive” (2018)

56. JACKBOYS, Travis Scott, Young Thug – “OUT WEST” (2019)

55. Tee Grizzley – “First Day Out” (2017)

54. 21 Savage ft. Future – “X” (2016)

53. Travis Scott – “BUTTERFLY EFFECT” (2018)

52. Lil Mosey – “Blueberry Faygo (2020)

51. Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna, NAV – “Lemonade” (2020)

50. Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” (2022)

49. DaBaby – “Suge” (2019)

48. Metro Boomin ft. Future & Chris Brown – “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” (2022)

47. Hitkidd, GloRilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” (2022)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 14: GloRilla performs at Target Center on May 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

46. Gunna – “fukumean” (2023)

45. Future ft. Drake & Tems – “WAIT FOR U” *(2022)

44. Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red” (2023)

43. Drake, Future – “Jumpman” (2015)

42. City Girls – “Act Up” (2018)

41. Travis Scott – “Antidote” (2015)

40. XXXtentacion – “Look At Me!” (2017)

39. Chance The Rapper ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – “No Problem” (2016)

38. Lil Baby – “Freestyle” (2017)

37. GoldLink ft. Shy Glizzy & Brent Faiyaz – “Crew” (2016)

36. Kodak Black ft. XXXtentacion – “Roll in Peace” (2017)

35. Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” (2021)

34. Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch – “Ballin” (2019)

33. Playboi Carti – “Magnolia” (2017)

32. Offset, Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip” (2017)

31. J. Cole – “MIDDLE CHILD” (2019)

30. Kanye West ft. Chance The Rapper, The-Dream, Kelly Price & Kirk Franklin – “Ultralight Beam” (2016)

29. Drake – “Back To Back” (2015)

28. Kendrick Lamar – “DNA.” (2017)

27. Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “Rockstar” (2018)

26. Rae Sremmurd – “Black Beatles” (2016)

25. Tyler, The Creator – “EARFQUAKE” (2019)

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: Tyler, The Creator attends the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton )

24. Polo G – “RAPSTAR” (2020)

23. 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” (2018)

22. Meek Mill ft. Drake – “Going Bad” (2019)

21. Fetty Wap – “Trap Queen” (2015)

20. Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” (2020)

19. French Montana ft. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable” (2017)

18. Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg – “We Paid” (2020)

17. Kodak Black – “No Flockin” (2015)

16. Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE” (2017)

15. Kanye West ft. Kid Cudi – “Father Stretch My Hands Pt.1” (2016)

14. Roddy Ricch – “The Box” (2019)

13. Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Goosebumps” (2016)

12. Future – “Mask Off” (2017)

11. XXXtentacion – “Jocelyn Flores” (2017)

10. Juice WRLD – “Lucid Dreams” (2018)

9. Pop Smoke – “Dior” (2019)

8. Sheck Wes – “Mo Bamba” (2017)

7. Travis Scott – “SICKO MODE” (2018)

6. Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee” (2016)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: (L-R) Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff of Migos attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

5. Future – “March Madness” (2015)

4. Lil Uzi Vert – “XO Tour Llif3” (2017)

3. Drake – “God’s Plan” (2018)

2. Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow” (2017)

1. Kendrick Lamar – “Alright” (2015)