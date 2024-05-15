Okurrrr! Cardi B Celebrates 4 Songs In Spotify’s Billions Club

Cardi B continues to dominate the streams.
The Bronx-bred beauty recently joined an elite club of artists streaming on Spotify with several of her high-stream hits.
Joining the ranks of artists like Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and Ariana Grande, Cardi’s international hits, “Girls Like You (Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B)”, “WAP (ft. Megan Thee Stallion)”, “I Like It (J Balvin, Bad Bunny)”, and “Taki Taki (Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B, DJ Snake)” have placed her in Spotify’s Billions Club.
To celebrate, Spotify delivered Cardi a classic Caribbean dinner – complete with plantains, rice & beans, and oxtail – served on plaques for each of her billion-plus-streamed smashes for the latest episode of Billions Club: The Series. With each course, the hitmaker reminisced on making the hits that have stuck with millions of fans.
“I knew that that record was going to be a GOAT,” the rapper said of her raunchy earworm collab with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP.”
“It was more than a big record. It became such a political record, which kind of shocked me and Megan. The song is not that freaky.”
Take a look at Cardi’s episode of Billions Club: The Series below:
“I just want to say thank you to my fans because sometimes I can be a little bit hard on myself,” Cardi shared toward the end of her celebratory oxtail dinner. “Sometimes I don’t appreciate who I become, because I just feel like ‘wow, the more money, the more problems. The more fame, the more depression.’ The more you get, the more you want, so you just never feel satisfied.”
However, the artist looks around at the dream life she has cultivated for herself and her children and realizes how blessed her fanbase has made her.
“I will never stop. The goal is never going to be reached because I’m always hungry for more.”