The Legacy Play: WNBA Star Nneka Ogwumike On Sports, Sisterhood, And Shaping The Future of Women’s Basketball

When you think of a game-changer in the WNBA, one name stands out: Nneka Ogwumike.

As I logged into our Zoom call, I couldn’t help but feel excitement building. Chatting with someone who has not only dominated the game I’ve admired for years but also shattered glass ceilings off the court? Let’s just say it was well worth the long day of back to back meetings I’d already had.

From the moment she appeared on screen, radiating confidence and warmth, it was clear why she’s become a pillar in the league. Ogwumike, who signed with the Seattle Storm for the 2024 season earlier this year, has been a cornerstone of the league since being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. Her move to Seattle marks a new chapter in her illustrious career, but her impact extends far beyond any single team—she’s a leader, advocate, and voice for change in professional sports.

From her very first season, Ogwumike established herself as more than just an athlete—she was a leader in every sense of the word. Her accomplishments are impressive: seven All-Star appearances, a WNBA Championship in 2016 with the Sparks, and the league MVP title that same year.

Yet, as accomplished as she is on the court, it’s what she’s done off it that truly sets her apart.

Reflecting on her role as President of the WNBPA, Ogwumike shared her approach to ensuring players’ voices are heard, “I think that the best way I know how to ensure players’ voices are heard is to just be opening space for those players to speak up. I don’t think it’s really overcomplicated.”

This philosophy has guided her leadership style, one focused on empowering her fellow players to advocate for themselves and understand their value within the league. Ogwumike has played a pivotal role in leading the union through important negotiations, including those related to pay equity and improved working conditions for players.

When discussing the WNBA’s future, Ogwumike stated, “I’d say that my vision is in the next five to 10 years that we have players signing $1 million or at least a seven figure deal. I want to see that I will definitely be alive for that. So I would love to see what that looks like and it being indicative of the growth of the WNBA. And of course expansion.”

As a Black woman leading in a predominantly male-dominated sports industry, Ogwumike understands the importance of representation and what it means for young girls who look up to her. She emphasized the significance of women in sports as leaders, “I think that if you see women who are in C-suites or in leadership in the world, in society and culture and business, many of them played a sport at some point in time.”

Ogwumike believes in the importance of diversity and representation in all aspects of the sport, from players to executives. She advocates for increased visibility and investment in women’s sports, recognizing the impact it can have on future generations.

The WNBA has made significant strides in terms of diversity in leadership positions. As of 2023, the WNBA has the highest percentage of women in vice president positions or above among all professional sports leagues, at 58%. Additionally, 38% of these positions are held by women of color. These statistics underscore the league’s commitment to diversity and representation, aligning with Ogwumike’s vision for the sport.

When asked about the unique challenges she’s faced as a Black woman in a leadership position within professional sports, Ogwumike provided a thoughtful response: “I think that these challenges take different shapes as we get older. They may be perhaps a little more nuanced because when you get older and you make it to a certain level, it’s difficult to dispute talent. But growing up as a Black kid and as a Black girl, you’re not necessarily the first choice when it comes to what’s representative of anything really. You’re usually occupying spaces that were not built for you.”

She also addressed recent issues of racism and bigotry in the league, stating, “We don’t deserve it, but it doesn’t mean that we haven’t experienced it and players are fed up, Black women are fed up, Black players are fed up. And I think that we’ve reached a point where people are just kind of like, hey, this is the WNBA. It’s exciting. This is a sport that people love to watch. People love to play and give the great people their greatness.”

While Ogwumike’s impact on the court has been significant, her aspirations go far beyond the game. She’s currently collaborating with Adidas on initiatives to support young women in sports, leveraging her influence to provide opportunities for the next generation of athletes.

Speaking about her partnership with Adidas, Ogwumike shared, “When I made the choice to come to Adidas, what drew me to them was this aspect of being a creator. It wasn’t lip service at all. It’s very true. They want their athlete partners to be creatives and creative partners in business and how women are represented in sports, specifically for me, basketball. And I really love that.”

As she continues to blaze trails and set new standards, Ogwumike remains focused on creating a future where women athletes are valued and respected. Her work with the WNBPA and her advocacy for equity in sports demonstrate her commitment to making lasting change in the industry. Her recent move to the Seattle Storm showcases not only her continued value as a player but also her adaptability and willingness to take on new challenges.

When asked what advice she would give to her younger self, Ogwumike replied with a smile, “Don’t take everything so seriously. Have fun. I was too serious. I was a child parent.” This glimpse into her personal growth journey adds depth to her public persona, reminding us that even sports icons have their moments of reflection and self-improvement.

With leaders like Ogwumike at the helm, there’s no doubt that the future of women’s sports—and women’s leadership—is in good hands. Her dedication to improving the game, the league, and opportunities for women in sports continues to inspire and pave the way for future generations of athletes and leaders.

As our Zoom call came to an end, I couldn’t help but feel inspired by Ogwumike’s passion and vision. Her impact extends far beyond the basketball court, shaping the future of women’s sports and leadership.

It’s clear that for Nneka Ogwumike, the game is about more than just winning—it’s about creating a legacy that will benefit generations to come, no matter which team she plays for.