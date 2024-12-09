WNBA Champion Morgan Tuck Returns To Connecticut As The Sun’s General Manager

Morgan Tuck is coming home.

The former UConn standout and WNBA champion has been named General Manager of the Connecticut Sun, a move that cements her as one of the league’s most dynamic and promising leaders. For Tuck, it’s a full-circle moment: a chance to lead the very organization where she began her professional career and to bring her championship pedigree into the front office.

Tuck’s journey to this milestone is as impressive as her resume. As a key player for the University of Connecticut, she was part of one of the most dominant eras in women’s basketball, helping the Huskies secure four consecutive NCAA championships from 2012 to 2016. She was drafted third overall by the Sun in the 2016 WNBA Draft, where her skill, determination, and basketball IQ made an immediate impact. Her playing career culminated in a 2020 WNBA championship with the Seattle Storm—a fitting finale to a career defined by success.

“I am honored and excited to take on this new role with the Sun,” said Tuck. “Being able to be a part of this organization in various roles has prepared me for this moment, and I’m extremely appreciative for the guidance and support that I have received from our staff and ownership group.”

Yet Tuck’s story didn’t end when she hung up her jersey. She transitioned seamlessly into leadership, taking on the role of Director of Franchise Development with the Connecticut Sun in 2021. Her ability to translate her on-court experience into off-court strategy quickly earned her recognition, and she was promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2022. Now, as the team’s GM, she brings a unique blend of player insight and executive vision—a combination that could prove pivotal as the Sun chase their first WNBA title.

Tuck continues, “This is an exciting time for the Sun, and I’m eager to work alongside our coaching staff, players, and front office to continue the pursuit of our first championship. I look forward to this new chapter and the challenges ahead, as we aim to maintain a winning culture and create lasting memories for our fans.”

As General Manager, Tuck’s responsibilities will include overseeing player acquisitions, managing draft strategies, and shaping the team’s overall development. It’s a tall order, but if her track record is any indication, Tuck is more than ready for the challenge.

“Over the past few years, Morgan has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the growth and success of the organization,” said Connecticut Sun President Jennifer Rizzotti in the official announcement. “She has worked closely with our front office, our coaches, and our players, and throughout that, has developed a greater understanding of what truly matters in our business — culture, community and building relationships. Her leadership and ability to connect with people make her the perfect fit to guide us into the future and our pursuit of a championship.”

Tuck’s appointment isn’t just about strategy—it’s about legacy. As someone who’s played at the highest levels and now leads behind the scenes, she represents a powerful new wave of leadership in women’s sports. Her vision for the team is clear: to build a culture of excellence that honors the franchise’s history while pushing it toward new heights.

For fans of the Sun, Tuck’s promotion signals hope for the future. With her leadership, the team is poised to not only compete but thrive in the pursuit of a championship. And for Morgan Tuck, this next chapter is an opportunity to continue doing what she’s always done best—win.