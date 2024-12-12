NBA Legends Tracy McGrady And Vince Carter Join Buffalo Bills Ownership

DENVER – FEBRUARY 20: Vince Carter #15 of the Eastern Conference All-Stars laughs with Tracy McGrady #1 of the Western Conference All-Stars during the 54th All-Star Game, part of 2005 NBA All-Star Weekend at Pepsi Center on February 20, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter didn’t just redefine basketball—they redefined what it means to be Black athletes making serious business moves.

Now, the Hall of Famers are taking their talents off the court and into the ownership suite as minority stakeholders in the Buffalo Bills, making history as the first minority stakeholders in the franchise’s long history.

This marks a powerful shift for the Bills, a franchise deeply rooted in Buffalo’s identity, now opening its doors to diverse leadership for the first time. “It’s a huge honor to join this historic Bills organization,” Carter said in a statement. “I’m truly thankful the Pegula family has given me the opportunity to help the franchise continue to grow and thrive in player growth, community service and of course winning the Lombardi trophy. See you soon Bills Mafia!!!!”

For McGrady and Carter, this isn’t just a financial venture. It’s personal. Both share a legacy tied to the Toronto Raptors, a team beloved in southern Ontario, where Raptors fans ride hard—and also accounts for more than 15% of the Bills’ season-ticket holders. By stepping into this role, McGrady and Carter are uniquely positioned to deepen the Bills’ ties with Canadian fans while expanding what it means to bring representation to spaces like this.

We’re proud to confirm the addition of 10 limited partners to our ownership group for the first time in franchise history!



Welcome to the family: https://t.co/6w8o14HNMq pic.twitter.com/rfH0d27wL2 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 11, 2024

Joining them is former U.S. Men’s National Team soccer player Jozy Altidore, further diversifying the ownership group. The inclusion of these sports figures is part of a broader initiative to infuse varied perspectives into the franchise’s leadership.

The remaining seven partners, pending final closing of the agreements, include: Private investment firm Arctos, Rob Palumbo, co-managing partner of Accel-KKR; Sue McCollum, CEO and owner of beverage distribution companies Eagle Brand Sales and Double Eagle Distributing; Theresia Gouw, co-founder and managing partner of the venture capital firm Acrew Capital; Rob Ward, co-founder, general partner of venture capital firm Meritech Capital; Mike Joo, COO, Global Corporate and Investment Banking and Head of North America Corporate and Investment Banking at Bank of America; Tom Burger, co-founder and managing partner of the investment firm Gridiron Capital.

It is unclear just how much each new shareholder paid for a piece of the team, which is valued at $4.2 billion, according to Forbes.

Terry Pegula, who, along with his wife Kim, purchased the Bills in 2014, expressed enthusiasm about the new partners, highlighting their personal connections to the team and the region. “They all have achieved high levels of success in their respective industries, and we’re grateful for their interest in our team, our sport, and the future of the Buffalo Bills,” Terry Pegula said in a statement. He also emphasized that many of the new partners have a personal attachment to the team and region, making their involvement even more meaningful.

This development aligns with the NFL’s recent policy changes permitting private equity investments in teams, a move that has opened doors for diverse ownership opportunities. The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles have also embraced similar minority interest sales, reflecting a league-wide trend toward inclusive ownership structures.

This collaboration signifies a promising chapter for the Buffalo Bills, uniting sports legends from different arenas to contribute to the team’s future success.