NFL And Roc Nation Launch 2024 'Songs of the Season' With New Track from Flau'jae And Lil Wayne

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 22: Flau’jae Johnson performs onstage during Nightcap Summer Sessions at Buckhead Theatre on August 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

If you were looking for another reason to look forward to fall — besides sweater weather, knee high boots, and pumpkin spice — the NFL, in partnership with Roc Nation, is back with the highly anticipated 2024 Songs of the Season.

This year-long celebration, which launched on September 5, spotlights fresh music from superstar and emerging artists, and will amplify talent from all genres throughout the 2024-2025 NFL season. Fans can expect to hear these tracks across NFL platforms and broadcast partners, including NFL Network, NFL+, in-game stadiums, and social media channels.

This season kicks off with Flau’jae’s powerhouse anthem, “Came Out A Beast,” featuring the iconic Lil Wayne. The track, delivered through ROC Nation distribution, brings a surge of energy that’s set to fuel NFL games across the nation.

Flau’jae isn’t just a rising star in the music world; she’s also a fierce competitor on and off the court. Born and raised in Savannah, Georgia, she became the first McDonald’s All-American to join LSU’s women’s basketball team, where she helped secure their first NCAA national championship. Now, she’s taking that winning spirit and channeling it into her music career.

“I’m hyped for the NFL season to kick off, and having my song featured as the top track means so much to me, especially alongside a legend like Lil Wayne,” Flau’jae shared. “I’m a competitor at heart, whether it’s on the court or in the studio, so I cannot wait to see my music bring that same energy to the game.”

Seth Dudowsky, head of music at the NFL, emphasized the vital role music plays in the sport, stating, “Music is such an integral part of everything we do at the NFL, and this year’s Songs of the Season is all about capturing the energy and passion that defines the sport.”The Songs of the Season initiative also supports the NFL’s Inspire Change platform, which is committed to advancing social justice initiatives—an ongoing effort to elevate Black voices and address issues affecting the Black community. Along with Flau’jae’s hit, the playlist features tracks from artists like Benny the Butcher, Rapsody, and John B.