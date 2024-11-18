NFL Legend Vernon Davis Makes His Next Big Play: Investing In Women’s Sports

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 09: Vernon Davis looks on during the 49ers Hall of Fame Induction ceremony for Frank Gore during halftime of the game between the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 09, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Vernon Davis has always been a force to be reckoned with.

The former NFL tight end’s career reads like a highlight reel of American football excellence: sixth overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft, Pro Bowl selection, and Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos. But these days, the Washington D.C. native is focused on a different kind of victory – one that could change the landscape of women’s sports forever.

In an exclusive interview with ESSENCE, Davis revealed his latest venture: becoming one of the minority owners of DC Power, the women’s soccer team affiliated with DC United. It’s a move that signals not just a business investment, but a powerful statement about the future of athletics.

“I’m one of the biggest supporters. I love women’s sports,” Davis shares, his passion evident even through our Zoom conversation. “I feel like women should have the same rights as men. I feel like their sport, any sport that they play should be as important.” For Davis, this investment transcends the typical business transaction. “It’s more than just me becoming an owner, it’s about the support and the belief that we have in one another. I believe in women. I believe in what they do, and they should get the same praise as men when it comes to their athletic endeavors.”

This newest chapter in Davis’s career might seem unexpected to those who only know him from his 14 seasons in the NFL, where he established himself as one of the most dynamic tight ends in the game’s history. But for those who’ve followed his post-NFL journey – which includes acting, entrepreneurship, and now team ownership – it’s a natural evolution for someone who has always seen beyond the end zone.

The foundation for Davis’s success, both on and off the field, was built through years of disciplined dedication to his craft. “The foundation of who you are is more important than anything,” he reflects. “If you apply some of the tactics, like preparation for instance, working hard, hard work, dedication, putting those things in, if you put that into anything, you’re going to excel at everything that you do.” He points out a sobering observation from his business ventures: “Something that I’ve seen along the way is that a lot of people just don’t want to do the work. They expect great things to happen, they expect to succeed, but they want to cut corners.”

His approach to success has been shaped by pivotal moments in his career, including what he considers his proudest NFL memory – an incident that might surprise many. “If I look back at my NFL career, I would probably say the moment that I’m most proud of would be maybe an incident I had with my coach,” Davis reveals. “That was the moment where I realized that it was more important to put my team first than to worry about what was going on with me, my accolades and things of that nature. So there was growth associated with that moment I had when my coach sent me to the locker room on national television.”

This year, Davis added “author” to his impressive résumé, penning a book that shares his journey and insights. “I was inspired to write this book [Playing Ball: Life Lessons from My Journey to the Super Bowl and Beyond] because I had a moment with myself when I realized that life is not guaranteed,” he explains. “If I can give back my journey, my experiences to those who are in need, that’s what it’s all about. Because I was in a situation myself when I was looking for a certain book to help me… if we’re able to see and feel that someone else has taken a similar journey to ourselves or maybe there’s something we can take away from this book that relates to us, that’s a big help.”

While his football accolades speak for themselves – and he admits that induction into the Hall of Fame “would mean everything” as “that’s the reason why we play the game” – Davis’s current focus is on creating opportunities for others. He maintains connections with fans through various platforms, including a partnership with Smirnoff, the official vodka sponsor of the NFL, for their Game Day Matchups initiative. The program, which brings football enthusiasts together for unique viewing experiences, reflects Davis’s belief in the power of community and connection in sports.

The partnership, which kicked off in Los Angeles during Thursday Night Football, is now headed to Detroit for the Packers vs. Lions matchup on December 5th. “It’s a unique opportunity,” Davis shares about the Smirnoff Game Day experience. “I didn’t know what to expect, but it was something that I would love to be a part of again. It’s a way to connect people together in a unique way.”

For young athletes looking to follow in his footsteps, Davis emphasizes the importance of character and wisdom. “Listen, open your ears. Always pay attention,” he advises. “Because listening allows you to gain wisdom. And right now, I sit here currently, I wish I had the wisdom that I have now back then.” He shares a piece of advice that has guided his own journey: “A wise man once told me, ‘If you have likeability, you have possibility.’ You never know when you’re going to see that person again, life is like a big circle.”

When asked about the legacy he hopes to leave behind, Davis’s response reflects the depth of character that has made him successful in every arena he’s entered. “I want people to remember that I was benevolent, I was a leader, I was an inspiration and I cared about people,” he says. “When they look back at me, I want them to say that, ‘He was a good man. He was one of the best person I ever met.'”

Through his investment in DC Power and his continued advocacy for women’s sports, Davis is writing a new chapter in his legacy – one that extends far beyond his impressive NFL career. In a year that has seen unprecedented growth in women’s sports viewership and support, Davis isn’t just talking about change, he’s actively investing in it. His commitment to advancing women’s athletics isn’t just about business – it’s about creating a more equitable future for all athletes, regardless of gender.

After all, as Davis has proven throughout his career, true champions don’t just win games – they change them for the better.