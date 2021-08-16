Naomi Osaka Donates Tournament Earnings To Haitian Earthquake Relief Efforts

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Image

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is no stranger to advocacy and using her platform to speak out against issues impacting the Black community. This weekend, the young legend announced on Twitter that she will be donating her most recent tournament earnings from the Western & Southern Open to earthquake relief efforts in Haiti.

According to CNN, the earthquake that happened this past weekend had a 7.2 magnitude and has killed at least 304 people and injured an additional 1,800. Live reports are being updated on the site.

“Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break,” Osaka tweeted in response to the news of Haiti’s fatal natural disaster. “I’m about to play in a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising.” She concluded her powerful social media post with a Haitian flag, heart emoji, and prayer hands. Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising 🇭🇹❤️🙏🏾 Loading the player... August 14, 2021

The 23-year-old, who was born to a Japanese mother and Haitian father, will be participating in the Western & Southern Open beginning today in Cincinnati, OH. The women’s singles winner is predicted to win $255,220, as reported by Sports Illustrated, and the runner-up will be awarded $188,945.