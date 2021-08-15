‘Haiti Can’t Catch A Break’ Reactions To The Island’s Deadly Earthquake

Haiti earthquake 2021; image from lenouvelliste.com

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti, devastating Les Cayes, Jeremie and other towns in the southwestern part of the island. The death toll has reached over 300, with reports that at least 1,800 or more have been injured, according to the Haitian Civil Protection Agency.

Although Haiti obtained its independence over 400 years, the Caribbean nation has suffered more than its share of hardships in recent years. Last month the country’s president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated and in 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck its capital, killing over 200,000 and displacing 1.5 million Haitians, according to NPR.

The country’s seemingly string of bad luck was the sentiment of many people expressing sympathy after the Saturday morning earthquake. “I confess openly to being at a loss as to how much more our brothers and sisters in Haiti must endure,” wrote Mia Mottley, Barbados Prime Minister on social media.

“For real—How much more? Our prayers go out to all of the families losing loved ones and to the people of Haiti generally. When will our #global #conscience be stirred? Beyond what we must continue to do as #CARICOM Nations, there must be a global reckoning in which we must all come together and truly participate to give #Haiti and the #HaitianPeople their rightful chance for stability and prosperity in this the 3rd decade of the 21st Century.”

Mottley was not alone in sharing her grief. See below for others expressing their thoughts on Haiti.

Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising 🇭🇹❤️🙏🏾— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 14, 2021

I got a soft spot for Haiti and it’s people.They my cousins.I pray for Haiti they go thru soo much🙏🏽🙏🏽.God please cover that land and it’s people🇭🇹— iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 14, 2021

Haiti birth some of the strongest spirits and people I know but now is when we must pray and extend ourselves to the people and Haiti 🇭🇹 🙏🏽 — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) August 14, 2021

My heart is broken along with you It just can’t take any more💔 🇭🇹 https://t.co/QA9weTRKFL— Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 15, 2021

Praying for the people of Haiti as they recover from this devastating earthquake. https://t.co/DRAovICfup— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 15, 2021