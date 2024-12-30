DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick Are Bringing Star Power to HBCU Football

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 14: Quarterback Michael Vick #7 and wide receiver DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles look on from the sidelines during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 13, 2013 in Tampa, Florida. The Eagles defeated the Buccanneers 31 to 20. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Something special is happening in HBCU football.

Just days after Michael Vick announced he was taking over as head coach at Norfolk State, his former teammate DeSean Jackson has since joined the movement, stepping in to lead Delaware State’s football program.

And to think, just last week Beyoncé was the most exciting thing in the football stratosphere — not anymore.

These two NFL legends and stars in their own right, are bringing a fresh energy to HBCU athletics and shaking up the world of college football in the best way possible.

DeSean Jackson is no stranger to being a game-changer. Known as a big-play wide receiver, he continues to hold the record for most 60+ and 80+ yard catches in NFL history during his 15-season career, and he’s now turning his attention to Delaware State. The program had a tough 1-11 season, but Jackson is ready to help the Hornets rebuild and thrive. “The opportunity for me to help write another chapter here at DSU is a once-in-a-lifetime moment,” Jackson said, calling on his own journey of mentorship, discipline, and perseverance.

Delaware State’s Athletic Director, Tony Tucker, couldn’t be happier with the hire. He called Jackson “a perfect fit” and believes his experience as a player and leader will attract top talent and inspire a winning mentality. The excitement is already building as the Hornets look ahead to a new chapter under Jackson’s guidance.

Meanwhile, Michael Vick is taking on a similar challenge at Norfolk State, and the story feels just as personal. The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback grew up in nearby Newport News, Virginia, and credits the community with shaping his rise to NFL stardom. Now he’s back, ready to pay it forward and lead a team that’s just as hungry for success as he was. “I know how to lead,” Vick said when his appointment was announced. For Norfolk State, his hiring is about more than football; it’s about hope and transformation.

These moves are part of a bigger trend, with NFL icons stepping into HBCU coaching roles and bringing more attention to these programs than ever before. Jackson and Vick are following in the footsteps of figures like Deion Sanders, whose success at Jackson State has shown what’s possible when football greatness meets HBCU pride.

As Jackson and Vick step into their coaching shoes, there’s no denying the buzz they’re creating. This is bigger than X’s and O’s—it’s about building something lasting, creating opportunities, and showing young Black athletes that greatness is possible both on and off the field.