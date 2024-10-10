Breaking Records And Glass Ceilings: How Black Women Athletes Are Reshaping Business

Allyson Felix at Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year held at The Times Square EDITION on October 8, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

The journey from sports stardom to business mogul isn’t a straight line—it’s more like a grueling marathon with unexpected hurdles.

Yet, Black women athletes are sprinting past these obstacles, creating empires that stretch far beyond the field or court. Their transition isn’t just changing the game; it’s rewriting the rulebook for success.

The 2023 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report dropped a bombshell: Black women-owned businesses skyrocketed by 50% from 2014 to 2019. That’s not just growth— it’s a boom that’s shaking up the entrepreneurial landscape. And guess who’s leading the charge? The very same women who’ve been breaking records and shattering expectations in sports.

Serena Williams: Serving Aces In Venture Capital

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 25: Serena Williams attends The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

When Serena Williams steps onto a court, everyone pays attention. Now, she’s commanding that same respect in boardrooms. Through Serena Ventures, she’s not just investing in startups; she’s revolutionizing the VC game.

With over 60 companies in her portfolio, Williams isn’t just writing checks—she’s changing lives. In 2022, she raised a staggering $111 million, but here’s the kicker: she’s laser-focused on founders who’ve been historically sidelined. From beauty disruptors to ed-tech innovators, Williams is betting big on diversity. And let me tell you, that bet is paying off.

Allyson Felix at Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year held at The Times Square EDITION on October 8, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

Remember when Allyson Felix and Nike had that public spat? Instead of letting it derail her, Felix laced up and ran straight into entrepreneurship. Enter Saysh, her brainchild in the athletic footwear space.

This isn’t just another celebrity brand. Felix saw a gap in the market—athletic shoes designed for women’s feet, not just smaller versions of men’s shoes—and sprinted to fill it. With $8 million in Series A funding, Saysh isn’t just a brand; it’s a statement. It’s Felix saying, “If you won’t give us what we need, we’ll create it ourselves.”

Renee Montgomery: Changing The Game From The Owner’s Box

Renee Montgomery at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Starting 5” held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Renee Montgomery didn’t just retire from the WNBA — she elevated. As co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, she’s not just calling plays—she’s calling shots that impact the entire league.

This move isn’t just historic; it’s revolutionary. Montgomery’s transition from player to owner is like going from reading the book to writing it. She’s not just in the game; she’s changing how it’s played, who gets to play, and who benefits from it.

Let’s not sugarcoat it—the path to entrepreneurial success is steep, especially for Black women. The 2022 ProjectDiane report laid bare an ugly truth: Black women founders received a paltry 0.27% of total venture capital investment between 2018 and 2019. It’s like running a marathon in cement shoes.

But here’s where athletes shine—they’re used to defying odds. Take Candace Parker. She didn’t just partner with Adidas; she slam-dunked a deal for her own signature line, and then on top of that, even became the President of Adidas Women’s Basketball. In a world where female athletes with signature shoes are as rare as unicorns, Parker isn’t just playing the game—she’s changing the score.

And then there’s, Nneka Ogwumike — WNBA star, Adidas athlete and union president. She isn’t just fighting for better pay on the court, she’s battling for equity in boardrooms and blazing trails in media. Her moves are a masterclass in leveraging athletic prowess for long-term impact.

This isn’t just about individual success stories. It’s about creating a blueprint for the next generation. Young athletes watching these women aren’t just dreaming of gold medals — they’re envisioning empire-building.

The Ripple Effect

As these athletes-turned-entrepreneurs make waves, they’re not just disrupting industries—they’re transforming them. They’re proving that the skills honed through years of athletic discipline—resilience, strategic thinking, teamwork—are invaluable in the business world.

Their success isn’t just personal; it’s communal. By breaking into spaces traditionally closed to them, they’re propping the door open for others to follow. They’re not just building businesses; they’re constructing legacies that will outlast any sports record.

The impact of these women extends far beyond balance sheets and bottom lines. They’re reshaping narratives, challenging stereotypes, and redefining what leadership looks like. In doing so, they’re not just changing the game—they’re creating an entirely new playing field.

As we look to the future, one thing is clear: the next generation of game-changers won’t just be on our screens or in our stadiums. They’ll be in our boardrooms, at the helm of innovative companies, and at the forefront of social change. And they’ll have these pioneering athletes-turned-entrepreneurs to thank for showing them that the path to victory doesn’t end when you leave the court—it’s just beginning.