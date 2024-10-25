Allyson Felix Launches ‘Always Alpha’ To Power The Next Generation Of Women In Sports

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Allyson Felix attends Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Allyson Felix isn’t just breaking records anymore—she’s breaking boundaries.

The most decorated female track and field Olympian in U.S. history is once again making history, this time off the track, with the launch of Always Alpha, her new sports management firm that focuses on women athletes.

Announced earlier this month, Felix’s firm will challenge the status quo in sports management by putting female athletes at the forefront, advocating for better representation, opportunities, and resources. Felix, known for her fearless advocacy for women’s rights and her ability to stand up to institutions, is taking her fight to a new arena.

“I needed to build what I wished existed,” said Allyson Felix.

Backed by a partnership with Dolphin, an entertainment marketing company, the agency has big plans. Always Alpha will not only represent women athletes in negotiations and brand deals but also provide strategic support in areas like media, marketing, and career development. Felix’s firm is determined to ensure that women athletes aren’t just seen as competitors but as entrepreneurs, brand builders, and leaders in their own right.

This launch comes at a time when women in sports are gaining momentum but still face significant disparities, from pay gaps to media coverage. Felix’s history of advocating for gender equity—most notably her public stance against Nike in 2019 over maternity protections—proves that she is more than equipped to take on these challenges. Always Alpha seeks to tackle these inequities head-on, helping women athletes own their narratives and maximize their financial and personal potential.

Felix’s vision is simple yet powerful: create a world where women in sports aren’t just equal—they’re empowered.

“Young athletes often ask me how I’ve diversified and consistently grown my business across marketing, media, entrepreneurship, venture, entertainment and impact,” Felix shared in an exclusive with Variety.

Her own experience navigating the complexities of professional sports, from negotiating contracts to building a personal brand, positions her perfectly to lead this movement. She continues, “With Always Alpha, we’re taking everything we learned and creating the modern management firm I used to dream of existing to help the next generation of talent do the same and build the future they in turn dream of too.”

Through her latest venture, Felix is determined to rewrite the rules of sports management, ensuring women get the spotlight, pay, and respect they deserve.

As Felix transitions from record-breaking Olympian to trailblazing businesswoman, she reminds us once again of her relentless commitment to advocating for women. Always Alpha isn’t just a sports agency—it’s a symbol of a future where women in sports thrive both on and off the field.