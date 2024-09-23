A’ja Wilson Earns Record-Tying Third MVP Award, Leads Las Vegas Aces Into Playoffs

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson continues her historic run, being named the 2024 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player, the league announced Sunday. The award marks Wilson’s third career MVP title, tying her with WNBA icons Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, and Lauren Jackson. Wilson is only the second player in league history to earn the honor unanimously, joining Cynthia Cooper, who achieved the feat in 1997.

Wilson’s dominance on the court this season soared far beyond her scoring average. She amassed a total of 1,021 points, 451 rebounds, and led the league with 98 blocks. Her scoring average of 26.9 points shattered Diana Taurasi’s 2006 record of 25.3 points per game, while her 9.8 defensive rebounds per game set a new single-season league record.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Kia America Director of Regional Operations Kathy Gleason present A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces with the 2024 WNBA MVP award as Aces coach Becky Hammon and Wilson’s father Roscoe Wilson Jr. look on before Game One of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs first round between the Aces and the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wilson was the unanimous winner of the award, which she also won in 2020 and 2022. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Among her season highlights, Wilson delivered the two highest-scoring games in the league, dropping 42 points against the Dallas Wings and 41 points against the Phoenix Mercury. She became the second player in WNBA history to record a 25-point, 15-rebound, five-assist, and five-block game.

In addition to that, Wilson’s community involvement earned her the 2024 Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award. The special award is close to home for Wilson, as Staley was her coach during her collegiate years at the University of South Carolina, where they won a national championship together.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 22: WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (L) presents A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces with the 2024 WNBA MVP award during a news conference before Game One of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs first round between the Aces and the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wilson was the unanimous winner of the award, which she also won in 2020 and 2022. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Wilson’s MVP campaign has capped off a historic year for the Aces, who are well on their way to becoming a WNBA dynasty. Her impact helped guide the Aces (27-13) to the fourth seed in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs, with Wilson serving as the backbone of the team as they aim for a third consecutive championship.

Wilson credited the single fourth-place vote she received in last year’s MVP voting as motivation. “It propelled me a little bit as I started my offseason workouts, but around February I was over it,” she said. “I didn’t want to give that person that energy, that’s when I started to lock in.”

The 6-foot-4 forward’s legacy as one of the most decorated players in WNBA history continues to grow, as she also leads the Vegas franchise in total points and rebounds. Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier finished second in MVP voting with 467 points, followed by New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (295 points), Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (130 points), and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (83 points).

In recognition of her MVP award, Wilson will receive $15,450 and a custom-designed trophy from Tiffany & Co.