A’ja Wilson Earns Record-Tying Third MVP Award, Leads Las Vegas Aces Into Playoffs

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson continues her historic run, being named the 2024 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player, the league announced Sunday. The award marks Wilson’s third career MVP title, tying her with WNBA icons Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, and Lauren Jackson. Wilson is only the second player in league history to earn the honor unanimously, joining Cynthia Cooper, who achieved the feat in 1997.
Wilson’s dominance on the court this season soared far beyond her scoring average. She amassed a total of 1,021 points, 451 rebounds, and led the league with 98 blocks. Her scoring average of 26.9 points shattered Diana Taurasi’s 2006 record of 25.3 points per game, while her 9.8 defensive rebounds per game set a new single-season league record.
Among her season highlights, Wilson delivered the two highest-scoring games in the league, dropping 42 points against the Dallas Wings and 41 points against the Phoenix Mercury. She became the second player in WNBA history to record a 25-point, 15-rebound, five-assist, and five-block game.
In addition to that, Wilson’s community involvement earned her the 2024 Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award. The special award is close to home for Wilson, as Staley was her coach during her collegiate years at the University of South Carolina, where they won a national championship together.
Wilson’s MVP campaign has capped off a historic year for the Aces, who are well on their way to becoming a WNBA dynasty. Her impact helped guide the Aces (27-13) to the fourth seed in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs, with Wilson serving as the backbone of the team as they aim for a third consecutive championship.
Wilson credited the single fourth-place vote she received in last year’s MVP voting as motivation. “It propelled me a little bit as I started my offseason workouts, but around February I was over it,” she said. “I didn’t want to give that person that energy, that’s when I started to lock in.”
The 6-foot-4 forward’s legacy as one of the most decorated players in WNBA history continues to grow, as she also leads the Vegas franchise in total points and rebounds. Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier finished second in MVP voting with 467 points, followed by New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (295 points), Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (130 points), and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (83 points).
In recognition of her MVP award, Wilson will receive $15,450 and a custom-designed trophy from Tiffany & Co.