The 2025 NBA HBCU Classic Will Feature Morehouse And Tuskegee In An Epic Showdown

The rivalry between Morehouse College and Tuskegee University is about to take center stage like never before.

These two historic HBCUs have been selected to compete in the 2025 NBA HBCU Classic, marking the fourth installment of this highly anticipated event. Taking place during the NBA All-Star Weekend on February 15, 2025, this historic matchup will bring decades of athletic rivalry to one of the biggest stages in sports.

The NBA HBCU Classic, presented by AT&T, launched in 2022 as part of the league’s broader initiative to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities, has become a marquee event during All-Star Weekend. With the NBA spotlighting HBCUs both on and off the court, this game between Morehouse and Tuskegee promises to deliver not just a showcase of athletic talent, but a powerful celebration of Black excellence, tradition, and community.

“We are thrilled to have Morehouse College and Tuskegee University compete in the fourth NBA HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star 2025,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum. “The HBCU Classic has become a staple event within our All-Star festivities, and we look forward to both programs showcasing their talents during the game, as well as celebrating HBCU culture throughout the weekend.”

For over a century, Morehouse and Tuskegee have gone head-to-head in a rivalry that runs deep within HBCU sports culture. Now, the 2025 NBA HBCU Classic will elevate this long-standing competition to a national platform, giving both schools an opportunity to showcase their programs to a wider audience. The event will be held at Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA, bringing together fans from around the country during the NBA’s biggest weekend of the year.

Morehouse College, an institution synonymous with producing leaders and changemakers, will bring its legacy of excellence to the court. Tuskegee University, known for its pioneering spirit and achievements across multiple fields, will look to make a statement in this high-stakes game. Both schools represent the epitome of HBCU pride, and their upcoming showdown will remind the world of the impact that these institutions have on and off the court.

While the game itself is highly anticipated, the NBA HBCU Classic is part of a larger initiative to uplift and support HBCUs through visibility, scholarships, internships, and career opportunities. By integrating the Classic into its All-Star Weekend, the NBA continues to foster a deeper connection between sports and education, with a focus on empowering the next generation of Black leaders.

Tickets for the 2025 NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T are on sale now. Visit here to purchase while tickets last.