It’s Heritage Day in SA, a nationally recognized celebration of the diverse cultures and traditions that make the once-torn African nation the powerhouse that it is today.

Originally known as Shaka Day, this now-national holiday was originally observed regionally in recognition of Shaka kaSenzangakhona (commonly referred as Shaka Zulu in the States), the Zulu king of southern Africa. Known to have unified the separate Zulu clans into a cooperative and cohesive nation, September 24 is the assumed date of his death in 1828.

In celebration of South Africa’s rich heritage, we’re taking a moment to recognize the South African entertainers who have represented the culture of their homeland while bringing their various talents to the airwaves, screen, stage, and page.