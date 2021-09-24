It’s Heritage Day in SA, a nationally recognized celebration of the diverse cultures and traditions that make the once-torn African nation the powerhouse that it is today.
Originally known as Shaka Day, this now-national holiday was originally observed regionally in recognition of Shaka kaSenzangakhona (commonly referred as Shaka Zulu in the States), the Zulu king of southern Africa. Known to have unified the separate Zulu clans into a cooperative and cohesive nation, September 24 is the assumed date of his death in 1828.
In celebration of South Africa’s rich heritage, we’re taking a moment to recognize the South African entertainers who have represented the culture of their homeland while bringing their various talents to the airwaves, screen, stage, and page.
01
Ama Qamata
The breakout star of Netflix’s International hit series BLOOD & WATER, whose highly-anticipated Season 2 premieres TODAY on the streaming platform, Ama is one of the continent’s most rapidly rising stars.
02
Lesley-Ann Brandt
Born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa, Lesley-Ann is perhaps best known for her starring role in LUCIFER on Netflix, which entered its 6th and final season earlier this month.
03
Thuso Mbedu
South African sensation Thuso Mbedu is the breakout star of Barry Jenkins’ Underground Railroad on Amazon Prime. You can also catch her strutting her stuff in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show, Vol. 3 later this evening.
04
Billie Zangewa
Innovative collage artist Billie Zangewa actually hand sews silk fabrics to create intricate tapestries that reference scenes or experiences from everyday domestic life; work typically done by women that keeps society functioning day-to-day.
05
Lloyiso
South African singer and songwriter Lloyiso recently signed to Universal Music Group and Republic Records, and his debut single Seasons hit the streams and airwaves earlier this month.
06
Pearl Thusi
A South African model, host, and actress, Pearl Thusi is perhaps best known for her roles in Queen Sono, Quantico, and The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency.
07
Nomzamo Mbatha
Nomzamo Mbatha became a face to remember in this year’s highly anticipated sequel to an American comedy classic, Coming 2 America.
08
Khosi Ngema
Actress Khosi Ngema has become a breakout star in her own right on Netflix’s BLOOD & WATER, and is also an accomplished model and singer.
09
Carol Ann Davids
Best known by her pen name C.A. Davids, she’s a novelist, editor, and advocate of South African Literature.