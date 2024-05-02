Taraji P. Henson, Method Man, Marsai Martin And More Join Mary J. Blige For 2024 Strength Of A Woman Summit

Photo Credit: Will Sterling

Today, Mary J. Blige announced the talent, official sponsors and exclusive experiences offered at the third annual Strength of a Woman Summit, being held Saturday, May 11th at The Glasshouse in New York City. This year’s event will be co-hosted by comedian and co-host of The Breakfast Club, Jess Hilarious and award-winning on-air talent, journalist and podcaster, Gia Peppers.

This year’s speakers include Taraji P. Henson, Tasha Smith, Method Man, Marsai Martin, Larenz Tate, Angie Martinez, Pinky Cole Hayes, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Misa Hylton, Bevy Smith, Claire Sulmers, Michael Rainey Jr. among others, with Blige herself also participating in one of the panel conversations.

The panels are only one star-studded component of the Summit. Activations include a tooth gem station, a lush build-your-own bouquet bar, “Mary’s Living Room,” a welcoming sanctuary featuring the varietals of the Sun Goddess wine collection, Sister Love’s bold jewelry designs and the specially made Strength of a Woman merch. Attendees can also immerse themselves in the music and memories of Mary J. Blige’s My Life in a unique listening booth, created as a special tribute to the 30th anniversary of the iconic album.

PEPSI, the festival’s returning partner, will be on-site to offer attendees delicious food, custom cocktails and mocktails and complimentary beverages at the Pepsi Dig In Village, capturing the diverse flavors of the major foodie city. Pepsi Dig In, the brand’s platform designed to drive access, business growth, and awareness for Black-owned restaurants, will spotlight and feature dishes from five female-owned restaurants: Slutty Vegan, Melba’s, 2 Girls & A Cookshop,Aunts Et Uncles and Je T’aime Patisserie.The food will be available for purchase throughout the day to go towards supporting these businesses.

In addition to Pepsi’s DigIn Village, Mielle’s beauty carousel boasts hair demos and services with an onsite hairstylist and giveaways of their must-have products. Verizon Business is also inviting attendees to delve into the brand’s suite of small business offerings while also enjoying complimentary charging services of their mobile devices.

Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit is the only festival experience in the market, brought to you exclusively by an all-Black, female team, and will head to the birthplace of Hip-Hop, New York City. After selling out in less than 72 hours last year, the festival will bring, what is sure to be, iconic moments with three incredible nights of music and entertainment.

For additional details on the events at the 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit—including tickets for Blige’s headlining performance at Barclays with special guests, schedules, attendee registration, talent line-up and more, visit here.