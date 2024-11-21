Snoop Dogg Takes Over ‘Amazon Music Live’ For Season 3 Finale

Snoop Dogg at the “Gladiator II” Los Angeles premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

When Snoop Dogg steps onto the Amazon Music Live stage on November 29, it’s a moment hip-hop heads have been waiting for. The West Coast legend is closing out Season 3 with a performance that promises to be nothing short of legendary.

Airing after Black Friday Football at 7 p.m. EST on Prime Video and Twitch, the show will showcase his expansive musical journey, blending chart-toppers with deep cuts that have defined a generation.

Sponsored by the new 2025 Nissan Kicks, fans can expect an exclusive first listen to tracks from his upcoming album “Missionary,” set to drop next month. This preview comes at a critical moment in Snoop’s career, marking another evolution for an artist who has seamlessly moved between music, acting, and entrepreneurship.

The Amazon Music Live platform has become a powerhouse for musical innovation, and Snoop’s finale performance epitomizes just what it’s all about. Throughout Season 3, the series has delivered standout moments from artists like Jelly Roll, who brought country and rock stars together in an epic performance, and Big Sean, who paid tribute to Historically Black Colleges and Universities with a show-stopping set.

For those wanting to celebrate ahead of time for the ultimate Snoop experience, Amazon Music has curated a REDISCOVER Snoop Dogg playlist that’s a perfect primer. It’s a musical time capsule that traces his journey from the Long Beach underground scene to global superstardom. Each track tells a story of an artist who has not just survived in the music industry, but fundamentally reshaped it.

With 16 Grammy nominations under his belt, Snoop continues to prove why he’s more than just a rapper—he’s a true entertainment icon. His influence extends far beyond music, touching film, television, cannabis culture, and entrepreneurship. This Black Friday performance is set to be another chapter in a career defined by constant reinvention.

The performance isn’t just about music—it’s also a showcase for the new 2025 Nissan Kicks. As the official sponsor of Amazon Music Live, the compact crossover has been integrated throughout the season, giving fans a glimpse of its modern style and advanced technologies through the pre-show and in-person concert experience.

For those in the Los Angeles area, limited tickets are available through DICE. But for everyone else, Prime Video and Twitch will bring the Doggfather’s magic directly to your screen. It’s a chance to witness a living legend at the top of his game, delivering a performance that promises to be as unpredictable and electrifying as Snoop himself.