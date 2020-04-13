TV One’s ‘Sister Circle’ Canceled After Three Seasons

Another one bites the dust. TV One’s syndicated women’s talk show, Sister Circle, has been canceled after three seasons on the air.

The series released a statement to the Atlanta Journal Constition, which stated, “while there are many loyal fans of the show, the show has not grown its audience enough to continue.”

“Our four talented, engaging hosts had an uplifting and positive impact on daytime viewers and we are so proud of the team and what Sister Circle has accomplished in its almost three-year run,” it read.

We have made a decision to end production of #SisterCircleTV as of April 24, 2020. We are so proud of what our hosts — @rashanali, @Syleena_Johnson, @absolutelyquad & @TrinaBraxton — and our team has accomplished in its almost three-year run. Thank you for your support! 💜 pic.twitter.com/9zrH6K0LMV — SisterCircleTV (@sistercircletv) April 13, 2020

The show, which debuted in 2017 featured Married To Medicine‘s Quad Webb, Grammy-nominated singer Syleena Johnson, sports reporter and television host Rashan Ali and Braxton Family Values’ star Trina Braxton.

Like many other productions, Sister Circle was forced to suspend production back in March due to the coronavirus, but an announcement on Twitter revealed that Sister Circle will officially end production April 24.

We can’t wait to see what the ladies do next!