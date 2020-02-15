Plot Twist! Singer Mya Married Herself For New Music Video “The Truth”

Friends and fans were in a rush to congratulate Mya on Friday, when the singer shared a photo of herself on the beach in a wedding dress with the caption, “Officially, Mrs. Lansky.” But the wedding wasn’t exactly what we all thought.

Turns out the singer married herself for her new music video “The Truth.” Mya dropped the video just hours after sharing her beach wedding pic.

“The Truth,” directed by Joshua Sikkema, sees the singer celebrating self-love as she ties the knot with herself next to the ocean.

TMZ initially broke the news of Mya’s wedding but the outlet was unable to find details about the singer’s new hubby. Well…now we know why.

Kudos to Mya for the brilliant, shocking promo.