We’ll always appreciate Mýa – not only for the timeless bops she’s given us over the years but also for putting us up on how to remain forever young. One thing we know about our girl is that when it comes to love, she likes to keep things low key. That might be why her recent nuptials in Seychelles were a total secret…until now!

The “Best Of Me” singer chose Valentine’s Day 2020 as the perfect date to reveal that she is officially a married woman. Looking absolutely stunning in a photo taken at her beachside wedding, the newly minted Mrs. shared the exciting news. “Thank you for all of the beautiful messages & happy V-day 🙏🏾💙” she wrote on Instagram, ending it with, “Officially, Mrs. Lansky.”

TMZ was the first to break the news about Mýa’s secret wedding, but the infamous gossip site wasn’t able to get any insight about her husband’s identity. Clearly, that’s just the way this new bride wants it. Nonetheless, we couldn’t be happier for her!

Congratulations to the newlyweds!



