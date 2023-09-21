Watch The Trailer For Season Two Of ‘The Impact Atlanta’

Courtesy of BET+

Today, BET+ announced the return of the docuseries The Impact Atlanta, which premieres its second season on October 5.

In this eight-episode series, Ari Fletcher, Arrogant Tae, Lakeyah, Dess Dior, Tuson Jewell, and Jerrika Karlae give viewers an all-access pass to their fast-paced lives. In an era where social media plays such a key role in business, music, beauty, and fashion, audiences will also get a glimpse into the creative process and preparation it takes to truly make an impact.

In addition to their exciting business endeavors, the new season promises to deliver on the personal growth of each of our stars, adversities, and major life decisions that affect relationships, friendships and family dynamics.

Morgan Miller will serve as showrunner for season two of The Impact Atlanta. The show is executive producers by Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee, Pierre ‘P’ Thomas and Brian Sher for Quality Films; Karam Gill, Tara Long and Gennifer Gardiner for eOne; Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming and Strategy, and Angela Aguilera, SVP, Unscripted Programming and Development, for BET+.

Take a look at the trailer for The Impact Atlanta below.