Photo Credit: Memnar Grayton/Facebook

Sean Lampkin, the actor who played Nipsey on the 90s sitcom Martin has passed away. His death was confirmed on March 8; he was 54.

The actor’s friend Marsel Watts broke the news on Facebook last Wednesday. “My friend, my last roommate for 10 years, a father and family man, my brother, skate buddy, business partner, and trainer passed away this morning. RIP Sean Lampkin,” she said.

Memnar Grayton, posted a moving tribute to the actor on social media and noted that the comedian died in his sleep. “Sean gave us every morning the shining sun to lead his loved ones and friends down paths that are bright and clear of any danger. He gave us streams of love every day when we’re not feeling good, or we don’t seem to not want to do anything,” he wrote.

“But the thought of his loud laugh and adorable smile made you change any negative thoughts to positive ones,” Grayson added. “He’s that type of man. He gave us his time and effort to situations that he had no clue of, but was there to support us for the cause. He gave us his emotions when any family or friend needed sympathy or empathy for their emotional situations.”

Lampkin is best known for his role as Nipsey the bartender on Martin, he also appeared in Bad Boys II, Life, and Big Momma’s House. Unfortunately, he was also the second actor from the sitcom to pass away prematurely. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy on the show, died in 2016 at the age of 52.