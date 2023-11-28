Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Steps Down As Chairman Of Revolt

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 09: Sean Combs aka Diddy attends the celebration for Diddy’s birthday and new album launch at LAVO on November 9, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality)

Today, Sean “Diddy” Combs has announced that he is stepping down as the chairman of Revolt.

In a statement released on Revolt TV’s Instagram, it notes that Diddy didn’t have a “operational or day-to-day role” in the company, however the relinquishing of his role ensures that “Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout the country and the African diaspora.”

The media conglomerate is responsible for notable podcasts such as Drink Champs and Caresha Please, both of which Combs has been featured on. The news comes shortly after the music executive was named in multiple lawsuits with claims of assault, and sex trafficking.

Following the news of the shocking lawsuit filed by Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, more victims came forward naming Combs in other suits. The influx of suits is due to the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which expired Friday.

Ventura’s case was settled outside of court, and Combs’ lawyer, Ben Brafman, has since denied these claims and said that the settlement “does not in any way undermine [Diddy’s] flat-out denial of the claims.

TMZ reported that Combs made the move was to “not allow the accusations he’s facing distract from Revolt’s mission or success.”

The statement continued, “Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of REVOLT — one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture – and that continues.”