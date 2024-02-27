Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Has Been Accused Of Sexual Harassment In New Lawsuit

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 20: Sean “Diddy” Combs attends Sean “Diddy” Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs)

Following a chain of lawsuits filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs following the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act in November 2023, one more claim can be added to that list. On Monday afternoon, a former colleague and producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, filed a claim alleging that Combs not only made undesired sexual advances, but also forced him to hire sex workers and engage in intercourse with them.

Jones was one of the producers on Combs most recent release, The Love Album: Off The Grid (2023). He produced six of the 21 songs on the Grammy-nominated project. The suit outlines in great detail a handful of accusations against Combs, including using and distributing illicit drugs such as ecstasy and cocaine, displaying illegal firearms, laced alcoholic beverages provided to minors and sex workers, as reported by Variety.

Jones names other parties in his filing including Combs’ son, Justin, Universal Music Group’s CEO Lucan Grainge, the former CEO of Motown Records Ethiopia Habtemariam, his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, and numerous Jane and John Does.

Jones states that he resided with Combs from September 2022 to November 2023, and during that time was a consistent victim of sexual harassment and subject to unwanted advances by Diddy’s associates at his direction.

While under Combs’ employment, Jones claims that he extensively documented instances of illicit conduct through audio and video recordings involving himself and the staff. He describes enduring persistent, unwelcome, and unauthorized physical contact, including groping of his anus, and being compelled to work in Combs’ bathroom while the mogul showered in the nude. When Jones raised these concerns with Khorram, she allegedly dismissed them, attributing Combs’ behavior to his personality and expressing that it signified his fondness for the individual.

In his legal filing, Jones claims that he suspects Combs drugged him on February 2, 2023, leading to him waking up unclothed in bed alongside Combs and two sex workers. He contends that Diddy engaged in a pattern of grooming him for sexual activities and actively encouraged him to engage with prostitutes. Jones mentions a specific incident where he was asked to wear a Bad Boy baseball cap at a Miami establishment as a way to signal to potential sex workers that Combs was seeking their services.

Shawn Holley, the legal representative for Combs, issued a statement to Variety discrediting Jones’ allegations. Holley asserted, “Lil Rod is nothing but a fabricator who has filed a $30 billion lawsuit shamelessly seeking an unwarranted financial gain. His indiscriminate name-dropping of events that are entirely fictional and never occurred is a transparent effort to grab attention. We possess compelling and irrefutable evidence proving that his claims are entirely false. Despite our efforts to share this evidence with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, our attempts have been disregarded, as Mr. Blackburn has chosen not to return our calls. We intend to address these sensational claims in court and pursue appropriate legal action against those responsible for making them.”

Today, a representative for Justin Combs has shared a statement categorically denying the allegations. “They are all lies! This is a clear example of a desperate person taking desperate measures in hopes of a pay day. There will be legal consequences for ALL defamatory statements made about the Combs family.”

This story is still developing.