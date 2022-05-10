Sean “Diddy” Combs Inks Deal With Motown To Launch New R&B Label

Photo Credit: Gio Bandero for Combs Enterprises

Sean “Diddy” Combs announced the launch of Love Records – a new R&B label – and will release the imprint’s first project in a one-time album deal with Motown Records.

According to Billboard, Combs’ new label will be dedicated primarily to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collection of top-tier producers, artists, and songwriters. This move also marks the iconic entertainment mogul’s return to the industry following a lengthy hiatus.

“Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” Combs said in a statement. “For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

“This is a major moment for Motown,” Motown CEO and chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam added. “As Diddy is one of this century’s most important voices in music and culture; To be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental.”

With a career spanning over three decades, Combs was responsible for contributing to the success of artists such as the late Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Boyz II Men, 112, Kanye West, Faith Evans, Ma$e, Total, and countless others. After stepping away from music, he still managed to leave an impact in popular culture by producing a hit reality show for MTV titled Making The Band and continued to head his flagship company Bad Boy Records.

Adding to his long list of accolades, Diddy is set to host – as well as executive produce – this year’s Billboard Music Awards, which will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Area in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8pm EST on NBC and will stream on Peacock.