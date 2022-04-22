Sean “Diddy” Combs To Host The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Photo Credit: Adebomi Adeyeye Combs Enterprises

Today, NBC and MRC announced that the iconic music mogul and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs will host the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. He will also serve as the show’s executive producer, bringing his unique brand of excitement and creativity to one of the entertainment industry’s biggest nights.

This year’s ceremony will celebrate the highest performing artists on the Billboard Charts across all genres of music and showcase amazing performances, surprise collaborations, and plenty of heart-stopping moments that will make the 2022 BBMAs a truly memorable experience.

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said Combs. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

The news of Diddy hosting the Billboard Music Awards comes 25 after winning his first pair of BBMAs in 1997 for “Top Rap Song” and “Top Rap Artist.” Since then, he has had 37 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, 5 top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, 63 songs on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Chart and 5 top 10s on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart. In 2017, Diddy hit the Billboard Music Awards stage to pay tribute to the late, great Notorious B.I.G. on what would have been his 45th birthday.

As previously announced, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards will honor Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award. Blige, along with Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, and more, are slated to perform. Additional performers, presenters, and other news regarding the BBMAs will be announced in the next few weeks.

The Billboard Music Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.