Roy Wood Jr. Tackles Modern Disconnection In His New Special, ‘Lonely Flowers’

Roy Wood Jr. is bringing in the new year with his fourth stand-up special, Lonely Flowers, a thought-provoking and funny examination of human connection, or rather, the lack thereof. Filmed at the Lincoln Theater in Washington, D.C., this Hulu comedy special sees the entertainer tackling the ways modern society has grown increasingly disconnected despite living in an era of hyper-interdepence.

Known for his sharp social commentary and ability to find humor in the uncomfortable truths of everyday life, Wood Jr. explores themes ranging from self-checkout lanes and gun culture to workplace dynamics and the declining art of face-to-face interaction. The special’s title, Lonely Flowers, serves as a metaphor for our current state as a society—one of unusual isolation.

“To me, the title was about the fact that as a people we’re all beautiful, but we’re separated, we’re all apart,” Wood Jr. explains. “We don’t really talk, we don’t really check on folks no more. Yeah, you can go to the house for a family gathering and see everybody just in there on the phone. I feel like there’s a serious disconnection in our society, and so we’re more beautiful if we come together. Much like flowers. A flower by itself, it’s nice. But if you’ve ever seen a group of flowers together, you go, ‘Oh, that’s nice.’ We need to bring back bouquets of people.”

Roy Wood Jr. hosting White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2023.

For the talented comedian., the challenge in crafting this special wasn’t simply making people laugh—it was finding a way to encourage audiences to reflect on their own lives without feeling preached to. His approach was intentional, steering clear of overtly political material, despite having spent years skewering social issues on The Daily Show and even hosting the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Instead, Lonely Flowers focuses on the smaller, everyday moments that shape our collective experience.

“I think that my material over time has gotten a lot more focused on, not necessarily what is happening, but more about how we are affected by what is happening,” he shares. “We already know what’s happening, so I don’t need to make jokes about that. Let’s talk about how we are affected for better or for worse by what’s happening, and that’s really what this special is about.”

One of the most striking moments in Lonely Flowers is when Wood Jr. declares, “Happiness is an intention.” When asked to elaborate on that statement, he says, “I am very much a proponent of people trying to make happiness a choice. And so you just have to identify the things—whether it was music, sex, sounds, people—that make you feel good, and do your best to try and recreate those moments in as healthy of ways as you can.”

Beyond stand-up, Wood Jr. has a packed year ahead, with the release of his memoir, The Man of Many Fathers, and roles in the upcoming AppleTV+ film Outcome. But for now, his focus is on making audiences laugh, reflect, and maybe even reconnect with someone they’ve lost touch with.

“If my special inspires you to pick up the phone and at minimum text somebody you ain’t talked to in six months, then I did my job,” he states. “We all have at least one person in our phone we’ve been meaning to call forever and we still haven’t called them. Stop right now and call them. But honestly, you might want to text first because they probably won’t answer.”