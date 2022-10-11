Watch The Official Teaser For The New High-Stakes Family Drama ‘Riches’

Prime Video has released the official teaser to the highly anticipated upcoming drama series, Riches, the high-stakes family drama is written and created by Abby Ajayi (How to Get Away With Murder, Inventing Anna).

Starring ​​Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie, Sarah Niles, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Ola Orebiyi, Nneka Okoye, and Emmanuel Imani, Riches pulls back the curtain on Black affluence and excellence, following the exploits of the stylish, privileged, super-successful Richards family.

When Stephen Richards (Quarshie) suddenly passes away, the family’s world comes crashing down, and his children clash and collide as they vie for control of the beauty business he built that hangs in the balance.

Riches premiered an exclusive episode at a screening during NYC CultureCon last week, to a crowd of Black and brown creatives who voiced high praise for the drama and opulence displayed on screen as the British, American, Nigerian, and Caribbean family duked it out on screen in an epic push and pull for power.

The show centers Nina Richards (Ayorinde), one of Stephen’s beloved daughters who believes she is the rightful heir to his Flair and Glory cosmetics empire.

“If they want my company, they’ll have to fight me for it,” she brashly declares at the teaser’s end.

As this teaser displays, heavy is the head that wears the crown, and this family has no issue going to toe to toe to reign over what each feels is rightfully theirs. Take a look at the official teaser below:

All six episodes of Riches will premiere on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Nordics, and Sub-Saharan Africa on December 2, 2022, following its UK premiere on ITVX.