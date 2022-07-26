Watch The Official Trailer For Prime Video’s New Series ‘A League Of Their Own’

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Prime Video

Today, Prime Video released the official trailer for the highly anticipated series A League of Their Own.

In the exciting video footage, it shows the series’ diverse cast of women and how they all face individual struggles that can be quite similar, regardless of race. League of Their Own – based on Based on a Story by Kim Wilson & Kelly Candaele – puts a new twist on Penny Marshall’s 1992 classic of the same name, and still tells the story of an entire generation of women with hopes of playing professional baseball.

The highly anticipated series stars the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood recipient Chanté Adams as Max, D’Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, and Dale Dickey as Beverly as they forge their paths toward the baseball diamond, while finding themselves along the way.

Based on the screenplay by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, A League of Their Own is co-created and executive produced by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers, with Jamie Babbit directing the pilot in addition to executive producer credits.

The upcoming series will premiere all eight episodes on Prime Video on Friday, August 12.

Take a look at the official trailer for Prime Video’s A League of Their Own, below.