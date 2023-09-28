Watch The Official Trailer For Season 8 Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’

Courtesy of NBCUniversal

Today, Bravo announced that The Real Housewives of Potomac will arrive for its eighth season on November 5.

Returning this season are fan favorites Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton. Nneka Ihim, the first-generation Nigerian-American from a well-to-do family, is the new housewife in the building, with Charisse Jackson Jordan coming back as a friend of the cast, with new friend Keiarna Stewart.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Nora Devin Zimmerman, and Eric Fuller serving as executive producers. Jackie Hebert, Nick Prescott, and Lizzie Spratt serve as co-executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.

Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres on Sunday, November 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Take a look at the trailer below.