Photos Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Cast And Their Husbands

The trailer for the new season of the Real Housewives of Potomac has dropped and and as expected, it doesn’t disappoint. There will be plenty of drama in Season 7, and a good chunk of it seems to be concerning the relationships of some of the women (and shout out to the fact that the women are all the same ones from last season — that’s not the norm anymore).

There is speculation that Chris Bassett is cheating on Candiace Dillard-Bassett (with Gizelle Bryant chiming in to say he may have tried to make an “uncomfortable” pass at her). Ashley Darby is ending her marriage to Michael but is simultaneously buying a house with him. Gizelle is rumored to be spending some quality time with former Real Housewives of Atlanta husband Peter Thomas. Robyn Dixon wants to look into a prenup before she walks down the aisle with Juan again and he’s confused about it. And there’s rumors that the grand dame Karen Huger might be seeing someone outside of her marriage to Raymond.

Such chatter, along with the usual bickering among the women (and some drinks being thrown along with a few “F yous”) means this is going to be quite the season. People have been talking about the trailer since it was released after the Labor Day holiday (September 6). Since everyone’s talking about the cast and what’s going on with their relationships, we thought we’d share a few photos of the ladies and their partners to prepare ourselves for the drama to come.

Flip on through for the photos, along with some info on each of them.