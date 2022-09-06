Photos Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Cast And Their Husbands

The trailer for the new season of the Real Housewives of Potomac has dropped and and as expected, it doesn’t disappoint. There will be plenty of drama in Season 7, and a good chunk of it seems to be concerning the relationships of some of the women (and shout out to the fact that the women are all the same ones from last season — that’s not the norm anymore).
There is speculation that Chris Bassett is cheating on Candiace Dillard-Bassett (with Gizelle Bryant chiming in to say he may have tried to make an “uncomfortable” pass at her). Ashley Darby is ending her marriage to Michael but is simultaneously buying a house with him. Gizelle is rumored to be spending some quality time with former Real Housewives of Atlanta husband Peter Thomas. Robyn Dixon wants to look into a prenup before she walks down the aisle with Juan again and he’s confused about it. And there’s rumors that the grand dame Karen Huger might be seeing someone outside of her marriage to Raymond.
Such chatter, along with the usual bickering among the women (and some drinks being thrown along with a few “F yous”) means this is going to be quite the season. People have been talking about the trailer since it was released after the Labor Day holiday (September 6). Since everyone’s talking about the cast and what’s going on with their relationships, we thought we’d share a few photos of the ladies and their partners to prepare ourselves for the drama to come.
Flip on through for the photos, along with some info on each of them.
01
Candiace Dillard Bassett and Chris Bassett
In this season, the couple are dealing with new rumors that Chris might be for the streets (and maybe some baby news?). But the couple, married since 2018, have always seemed pretty solid, despite ups and downs (including him being her manager).
Shannon Finney/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
02
Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon
Things can be sweeter the second time around! At least that’s what Robyn says of her relationship with fiancé Juan. They were previously married from 2005 to 2012 and share two sons. The couple would end up reconnecting and rekindling their romance. They most recently picked up a marriage license, which means they’re likely going to say “I do” again very soon.
Paul Morigi/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
03
Karen Huger and Raymond Huger
Karen and Raymond have been married since 1996 and renewed their vows in Season 6. They share two children together. As mentioned, this season, they are dealing with some rumors of possible infidelity on her part over her love of “eye candy.” We’ll see what’s true and what’s just talk when Season 7 begins!
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
04
Mia Thornton and Gordon Thornton
Gordon and Mia have been married for 10 years as of 2022 and share two children together. Gordon has been called out for some interesting behavior, but Mia herself hasn’t been immune to her own unique behavior and commentary on the show, so if you ask us, they fit each other perfectly!
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
05
Wendy Osefo and Edward Osefo
The couple have been married since 2011 and share three children together. During the last season they dealt with the infidelity rumors soon to plague Chris Bassett, but they’ve come out on the other side just fine.
Shannon Finney/Getty Images
06
Ashley and Michael Darby
These two are calling it quits — or at least that was the last thing we heard (it’s hard to tell from the new trailer). They have been married since 2014 and have two children together in sons Dean and Dylan.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group
07
Gizelle Bryant and Pastor Jamal Bryant
Gizelle and Jamal were trying to rekindle their romance (the couple was married from 2002 to 2009, have three daughters and divorced due to adultery). But cheating drama found them once again, and now she’s moved on. As mentioned, word is, she might just be dating Peter Thomas of ‘RHOA’ fame. He will be making an appearance in the new season.