Loading the player…

2021 was a year full of wig snatching social moments that had our Twitter fingers lying.

There were magical Black girls grabbing their much deserved trophies, ageless kings proving you really do age better when you’re unproblematic, and loving Black couples sweetly serving relationship goals.

ESSENCE Social Media Director Charisma Deberry, who you can watch regularly on The Real dishing on trending topics, walked us through the scandals and celebrations that kept our timelines in a constant chokehold this year.

2021 started off with Tiktokers trotting out their best moves for the Omarion challenge. The always good natured star applauded the dancers sporting everything from Y2K apparel to Werewolf masks while copying his clean choreography.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Next we celebrated the historic election of Kamala Harris, a Black and South Asian American, who was named the first woman Vice President. Her appointment paved the way for women and girls of all backgrounds to see themselves as welcome in the Oval Office.

Still, the gravity of the important occasion did not put the laughs on pause.

A bundled up Bernie Sanders became one of the most popular memes of the year as he and his mittens sat seemingly unimpressed by the event.

We received a front row seat to the realities behind fairytales when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry served a piping pot of monarchy flavored tea to Oprah Winfrey.

(Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

And just as we were picking up our jaws Porsha Williams yanked our edges when she announced her engagement to her fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star’s ex-husband Simon Guobadia.

The Mother’s Day post heard round the world led to an avalanche in her Instagram comments and an extremely entertaining spin-off.

This summer we lived out loud at ESSENCE Festival when we hosted a satin covered Verzuz battle between Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat that had us all wishing the jokes could last forever. There were globs of Gorilla glue, unapologetic track stars, and floods of red flags staked across social networks.

Photography by Earl Gibson III

The year closed with Omarion becoming a trending topic once again as the Delta variant morphed into another stand of pestilence that Black people could not get enough of playing around with.

Get a full look at these memorable moments and more before sharing more laughs and lessons with us in 2022!