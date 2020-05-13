Reginae Carter: The Queen of TikTok

Prince Williams

During the quarantine, TikTok quickly became the go-to video app to cure boredom during the last few weeks.

Rising to the top of the celebrity must-watch list for funny TikTok content is Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson’s not-so-baby girl Reginae Carter.

Before everyone was ordered to stay home for their safety during the pandemic, every week the T.I & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star was busy auditioning and working on her monologues and skits with her acting coach.

But when that stopped young Reginae turned to TikTok to pass the time and she started uploading her videos to Instagram, sharing her skits with her five million followers.

“I have my moments when I’m like okay, ‘I need to get out of this house!’ But I felt like TikTok was a fun way to critique my craft and also make everybody laugh, entertain people,” Reginae said from her cozy home Atlanta. She plans on resuming her acting lessons via Zoom or FaceTime soon.

The 21-year-old who aspires to “become one of the biggest actresses in the world” does the most (in a good way) to get into character, no matter if it’s begging Tyrese’s Jody to quit his shenanigans in Baby Boy or channeling Angela Basset’s pissed off wife mode in Waiting to Exhale.

Reginae can pull a scene together quickly. If she’s doing two characters and outfit changes, it may take the Savage x Fenty ambassador 30 minutes to memorize her lines, switch into character and shoot a clip. That’s about how long it took her to record A Fall from Grace, which is a popular skit on the app.

And unlike the DJ who doesn’t take (read: hates) requests, Reginae does listen to fans who make suggestions about which video she should tackle next. Like when she reacted the scene from her father’s 2012 deposition tape. (At the time, Lil Wayne was suing Quincy Jones III over a Tha Carter, documentary about the NOLA rapper.)

“A lot of people were asking for that video, so I just went ahead and did it because I’m like my daddy,” she said, laughing. “It was easy to tap into him and it was fun too.”

While it was easy to recreate her dad’s unbothered vibe, that skit doesn’t rank as her favorite. That honor is a toss between her reenactment of Lauren London’s New New in ATL and Taraji P. Henson’s Yvette in Baby Boy.

Check out some of her light work below.

Reginae smokes a Q-Tip in A Fall From Grace.

Reginae stunts like her daddy, Weezy F. Baby.

Reginae resists an imaginary Tyrese in Baby Boy.

Reginae as flirty New New in ATL.

Reginae as NeNe “I’m Rich, Bitch” Leakes.