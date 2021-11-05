Regina King has partnered with David E. Kelley to create an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel A Man in Full, for Netflix.

The popular digital streaming platform has given the project a straight-to-series order of six, one-hour episodes.

Netflix’s limited series will center around Charlie Coker, an Atlanta real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy. Coker has to fight to maintain is empire from those wanting to take advantage of his fall from grace as his political and business interests collide.

King will direct the first half of A Man in Full and also executive produce the project under her production company, Royal Ties. Kelley will serve the writer and showrunner of the series, as well as having executive producer credits along with Matthew Tinker.

“The powerhouse combination of Regina King and David E. Kelley taking on the biting, still-timely social commentary of Tom Wolfe is simply undeniable,” said Nne Ebong, Netflix Vice President of overall deals.

Loading the player...

This announcement comes fresh off the release of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall, a Black Western starring King. Kelley, who’s credits include Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, is currently working on two upcoming shows adapted from books.

“A passion project for me, no doubt. The opportunity to tackle Tom Wolfe’s brilliant and prescient novel, to have Regina helming — I could not be more excited,” Kelley told Variety.

“All I can say is when David E. Kelley calls, you just say yes,” King added. “I know this partnership will produce something special.”