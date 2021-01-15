Loading the player…

Give Queen Regina King all of her flowers. Long known as an underrated treasure in Hollywood, King is underrated no more. She has graced the big and small screens for decades and proven there’s no role she can’t tackle. Known for her humility, grace and of course, her style, what has made King most irresistible is her versatility — propelling from child star to now one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses and directors. Not to mention, a mantle of awards to match (including an Oscar and four Emmys to be exact).

We got to watch her play the superhero that we’ve always dreamed of in her role as the avenger Sister Night on HBO’sWatchmen, projecting an image of #BlackGirlMagic that is as fearless as she is forceful. And now we’re witnessing her greatness behind the camera with her feature directorial debut One Night in Miami.

Though her road has been met with obstacles — especially as a woman of color — King has shown that when Black women aren’t invited to the table, they build their own. And on this day, and everyday, we celebrate Queen King. In honor of her 50th birthday, here are King’s most recognizable, but underrated roles that made you fall in love with her over and over again.